Real Madrid returns to the charge by Chelsea star and plans to have him as the first reinforcement for next season

Real Madrid will try to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger

THE Real Madrid is evaluating the possibility of hiring Antonio Rüdiger as a free agent for next season, according to sources confirmed to ESPN.

The German centre-back, whose contract with Chelsea ends on June 30, already sounded like a possible reinforcement for the white club at the beginning of the season. However, from the club, they ruled out his signing for the ESPN and said it was more of an offer from their agent than a real interest.

Rüdiger, 29 years old and after having been one of the mainstays of European champions Chelsea, was looking for his last big contract as a footballer and Real Madrid made it clear that they were not considering going to auction for his services.

Nonetheless, the situation has changed in recent weeks and now different sources admit to the ESPN that Rüdiger’s name is again on Real Madrid’s agenda as a possible reinforcement for the next season.

Defender Antonio Rüdiger has a contract with Chelsea until June 2022 Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The same sources told the ESPN that some white board members fell in love with the german international during the recent match of Champions League between Real Madrid and Chelsea and are thinking of going after him.

Rüdiger, with just over two months to go on his Chelsea contract, has yet to renew with the Blues nor has he committed to any of the other clubs that have considered signing him.

In that sense, the ESPN recently confirmed that several directors of the barcelona met with his agent to find out the defender’s intentions, but his hiring by the Xavi Hernandez seems a long way off after the Catalan club left the renewal of Ronald Araujo forwarded.



Real Madrid has Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho and Jesús Vallejo as defenders, but the latter barely counts for Carlo Ancelotti since the start of the season.

In fact, Ancelotti ended the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Chelsea with Carvajal as an emergency defender along with Alaba, as Nacho had to leave due to an injury and Militão was suspended.

Furthermore, as the ESPN been reporting, Real Madrid are also considering reinforcing the left-back with a replacement for Marcelo and the arrival of Rüdiger would allow saving that option and using Alaba in that position.

