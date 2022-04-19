Registration for vacancies in the Health of Contagem system ends this Monday

The Municipal Hospital of Contagem is one of the units that will receive new professionals after the selection process (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press) Registration for the selection process that opens 839 vacancies in the health system of Contagem, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, closes at 22:00 this Monday (18). There are opportunities for positions at the elementary, middle and higher levels and applications must be made on the website of the Brazilian Institute of Education and Training (IBCF).

The process seeks to recompose the staff of the Municipal Hospital, the Mother and Child Center and the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Contagem. Salaries vary between R$1,212 and R$7,272. The complete list with the positions offered, the remuneration and other rules of the selection process can be accessed in the public notice.

The registration fee is R$ 47 for basic level positions, R$ 56 for medium/technical level and R$ 71 for higher level positions and they must be paid by this Tuesday (19).

The objective test of the selection process will take place on May 15th. It consists of 50 questions, lasts three hours and the candidate must have a grade equal to or greater than 25 points for approval. The information card with the place, room and time of the test will be available on the IBFC website from May 9th.

The selection process will be valid for one year from its approval, and may be extended for an equal period. The vacancies offered are for immediate summons and also for reservation registration.