Remo x Cruzeiro: see probable lineups, embezzlement and match refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

rowing and cruise face each other for the third phase of the 2022 Copa do Brasil. The first game will be this Tuesday, the 19th, at 9:30 pm, at the Baenão Stadium, in Belém (PA). Whoever passes to the round of 16 of the national tournament will earn R$ 3 million.

2022 BRAZILIAN CUP TABLE

Remo arrives for the duel after losing to Manaus, by 1 to 0, in the second round of the Brazilian Series C. Now the team turns the key to the Copa do Brasil, where it will make its debut. The club had this right for having won the Copa Verde in 2021.

Cruzeiro, the biggest champion of the tournament, with six cups, has been walking since the beginning. He left Sergipe and Tuntum along the way with convincing performances and results. Now, it continues in search of advances mainly to be able to reinforce the box with the millionaire awards.

Remo – coach: Paulo Bonamigo

Coach Paulo Bonamigo will not be able to count on three newly hired athletes. Alan Patrick (ex-CRB), Neto (ex-Ferroviária-SP) and Rodrigo Pimpão (ex-Operário-PR) have already competed in the competition for their former teams. Who can also be left out is defender Everton Sena, midfielder Erick Flores and striker Pedro Sena. Both are in the process of transition.

On the other hand, forward Vanilson was finally regularized at the BID and is now ready to debut for the remus team. He should even be Rodrigo Pimpão’s replacement on the left side of the attack. Another novelty may be the return of Felipe Gedoz to the starting lineup.

Who is out: Alan Patrick, Neto and Rodrigo Pimpão.

Doubts: Everton Sena, Erick Flores and Pedro Sena

Likely Lion: Vinicius; Ricardo Luz, Daniel Felipe, Marlon and Leonan; Anderson Uchôa, Paulinho Curuá and Felipe Gedoz; Bruno Alves, Vanilson and Brenner.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Cruzeiro will arrive full of changes in relation to the team that started the match against Brusque a week ago. Eduardo Brock is suspended, and the fight is between Wagner and Zé Ivaldo, who can debut with the starred shirt. In the middle, who is left out is Neto Moura, having already played in the Copa do Brasil wearing Mirassol’s shirt. The tendency is for the vacancy to be taken by João Paulo, back after two away games to work on muscle balance.

The biggest lack, however, is in the attack. Edu, the team’s top scorer in the year and main name in the early stages of the competition, with three goals, is out due to injury. Rodolfo takes command of the attack. On the side, the possibility of a debut for Jajá, who fights for position with Vitor Leque.

Likely Fox: Rafael Cabral; Rômulo, Lucas Oliveira, Wagner (Zé Ivaldo) and Rafael Santos; William Oliveira, Miticov and João Paulo; Waguininho, Vitor Leque (Jajá) and Rodolfo.

