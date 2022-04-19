Renan Dal Zotto’s new squad list – Web Vôlei

It was released this Monday afternoon another part of the summoned by Renan Dal Zotto for the Brazilian men’s volleyball team. The coach called up five more players for training. There are four from Sesi (setter Matheus Brasília, center Leo, winger Victor Birigui and opposite Darlan) and one from Vedacit Guarulhos (opposite Franco).

In addition to the quintet, striker João Franck, also from Guarulhos, was invited to participate in training.

The six players have a presentation scheduled for the 25th of April, in Saquarema. The works are aimed at participating in the League of Nations (VNL) and following the World Championship.

Last week, another six names were announced, three of which were called up and three invited to training. Their presentation was even scheduled for today. In addition to them, four other athletes were called up in the sequence.

Players from Sada Cruzeiro and Fiat/Gerdau/Minas will only be called up at the end of the 2021/2022 Superliga finals. The same goes for athletes still active in Europe, such as Leal, Bruninho, Lucarelli, among others.

The announcement was made on social media by Carlão, captain of the Brazilian team in winning gold in Barcelona-92. The CBV is using the competition’s 30th anniversary to invite former athletes to the announcement. In the feminine, the conquest of gold in London-2012, which will complete ten years, is used as a tribute for former players to announce the names chosen by José Roberto Guimarães.

LIST OF SUMMONED ATHLETES

lifter

Matheus Brasilia (Sesi)

opposites

Franco (Vedacit Guarulhos)

Darlan (Sesi)

Alan (no club)

Felipe Roque (to be announced by Vôlei Renata)

spikes

Adriano (Volleyball Renata)

Victor Birigui (Sesi)

plants

Flavio (Vibo Valentia)

Leo (Sesi)

Lucão (Volleyball Renata)

Liberos

Thales (Funvic/Natal)

Alê (Volleyball Renata)

LIST OF INVITED ATHLETES

lifter

Pedro Jukoski (Teruel-ESP)

spikes

João Franck (Vedacit Guarulhos)

Maicon (Café Vasconcelos/Araguari)

Central

Felipe Brito (Funvic/Natal)