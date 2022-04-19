Renault will have 2 new electric cars by the end of the year and a compact SUV in 2023

Along with the launch of the new Kwid E-Tech, the cheapest electric car in Brazil, Renault also announced some important news for our country. As part of a new investment cycle already revealed, the brand will develop new cars here and will also expand its electric line.

The next confirmed launch of the French brand will be the Master E-Tech, a 100% electric version of the large Renault van. Like the electric Kwid, it will be imported. The engine is the same as the Zoe and delivers 76 hp and 23 kgfm of torque. In its diesel version with a 2.3 engine, the Master delivers 130 hp and 31.7 kgfm.

With this, it will have a maximum speed limited to only 100 km/h, making it clear that its use will be primarily urban. The range is 185 km and it takes six hours on a 7 kW wallbox to recover 80% of the charge. It will be focused on fleet customers and companies looking for an electric van.

Electrics on top

While the Kwid E-Tech represents Renault’s entry into the electric segment, the Mégane E-Tech will serve as the highest end of the brand. Acting above Zoe, he will be imported later this year. The brand only says that it will have news about it in the coming months, but the arrival by the end of 2022 is more than certain.

There in Europe it has two engine options. The entry-level model comes with 130 hp and 25.5 kgfm of torque, while the top of the line delivers 218 hp and 30.6 kgfm. The less powerful version runs up to 300 km on a full charge, while the more expensive one goes up to 470 km on a full charge. It is possible that the French brand will opt for the most potent.

Renault Pulse

As plans for the new Sandero and Logan/Taliant have cooled down, Renault will invest heavily in SUVs in Brazil. The brand is preparing a new compact-sized model to be below the Duster and to be built on the CMF-B modular platform. It will be Renault’s first car in Brazil with the platform, which promises to yield even more products.

The idea is to offer a rival to the Fiat Pulse and the Volkswagen Nivus, but without sharing elements with any hatch. That is, he will be an independent model and may even pursue an international career in the future. It will be totally different from the Kiger that illustrates the opening of this article, but which today represents Renault’s gateway to the SUV segment.

In addition, it will be the first Brazilian Renault with a 1.0 TCe three-cylinder turbo engine that will replace the 1.6 used today by Stepway and Duster. Of gigantic importance, this new compact SUV will be Renault’s high-volume model. Kwid serves as a gateway, while Duster and Captur are the loyalty models within the brand.

The French Pulse/Nivus will be the one that will attract customers and will have great volume within Renault, taking the place of Sandero and Logan. New cars with the CMF-B platform will be launched by Renault after the debut of this SUV.

The most highly rated is the Bigster seven-seat midsize SUV, plus the next generation Duster. Captur should drop out of the picture with this process, but a new Oroch could emerge with the global base. The next generation of Nissan Kicks will also use this platform, in addition to an unprecedented SUV above the entry model of the Japanese brand.

