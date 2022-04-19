Residential rent prices record the highest increase in 11 years – News

Residential rental prices rose for the ninth consecutive month in Brazil. According to the FipeZAP+ Rental Index, which analyzes values ​​in 25 cities in the country, an increase of 1.63% was recorded in March. This is the biggest change since July 2011.

Despite the increase, rental price growth was slightly below the inflation in the period (1.62%)measured by the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index).

The only city analyzed by the survey that did not have a price increase was Pelotas, with a drop of 0.07%. In the analyzed capitals, the highest increase was in Goiânia (4.93%) and the lowest in Porto Alegre (0.55%).

Check out the growth percentages in March, according to the survey:



Goiania: 4.93%

Strength: 3.19%

Florianopolis: 3.05%

Savior: 2.91%

Belo Horizonte: 2.62%

Curitiba: 2.27%

Rio de Janeiro: 1.86%

Recife: 1.26%

Brasilia: 1.09%

Sao Paulo: 1.08%

Porto Alegre: 0.55%





Variation in the quarter



In the first quarter of the year, residential leasing accumulated high of 4.07% and surpassed the inflation of the period (3.20%).

In 2022, all monitored cities followed the trend of rising prices:



Goiania: 14.20%

Florianopolis: 7.28%

Savior: 7.09%

Strength: 6.74%

Curitiba: 6.18%

Belo Horizonte: 4.75%

Rio de Janeiro: 4.63%

Recife: 4.59%

Brasilia: 2.94%

Sao Paulo: 2.50%

Porto Alegre: 0.87%















Change in rent in the last 12 months









In relation to the last 12 months, the increase was 7.59%; variation smaller than that registered by the inflation measured by the IPCA (11.30%). Once again, none of the cities in the index registered a drop in rent.



Goiania: 21.46%

Strength: 17.89%

Curitiba: 16.92%

Florianopolis: 15.91%

Recife: 13.33%

Belo Horizonte: 10.74%

Savior: 8.96%

Rio de Janeiro: 7.30%

Brasilia: 6.63%

Porto Alegre: 3.19%

Sao Paulo: 2.62%





Average rent price

The average rental price of residential properties was R$ 32.75/m² in March 2022. Among the capitals, São Paulo had the highest value (R$ 40.69/m²), followed by Recife (R$ 37 .24/m²), Brasília (R$ 35.00/m²) and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 33.52/m²).

The cities with the lowest residential lease values ​​were Fortaleza (R$ 20.28/m²), Goiânia (R$ 22.42/m²), Porto Alegre (R$ 25.12/m²) and Curitiba (R$ 25.27 /m²).







* Intern at R7under the supervision of Ana Vinhas