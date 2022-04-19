Review | Fear the Walking Dead – 7X09: Follow Me

There is spoilers . Read reviews of all episodes of the series here and all of our in-universe material here. The Walking Dead.

Almost five months after a completely frustrating mid-season episode, Fear the Walking Dead returns with another generous dose of disappointment with Follow me, a chapter focused on Alicia who is found unconscious (in a barn?) by her newest disposable friend, the deaf musician Paul (Warren Snipe), whose only function is to serve as an interpreter of her recurring dream that, however, appears for the first time. time here, and, of course, dying playing Beethoven on his late wife’s bagpipes. It may be my hallucination, but I don’t remember so much empty screeching coming from the mouth of anyone other than our “dear” Morgan Jones – ok, Strand runs after cute – in this series.

In fact, I don’t remember an episode as verbose as Follow me. The screenplay, written by showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, seems to have been taken, word for painful word, straight from some cheesy self-help book, the ones that have piled up on the shelves at the most generous discounts in any bookstore. The motto is “trust yourself”, but for Alicia to reach this conclusion – that she doesn’t arrive, we have to remember, but she receives a kiss from the patient Paul – we are forced to put up with more than 50 minutes of dreams, fainting, dark circles and lots, lots of late-night blah, blah, blah in a tavern. Even Paul’s physical limitation seems somewhat out of place, designed to bring some differentiating element into the narrative, but without really changing anything, since not only does he have no problem speaking in an absolutely normal tone of voice, he can even lip-read. without looking all the time at the lips of the speaker.

And what about Arno? He had appeared before, of course, but, here, we see more details of the supposed villain and everything that Spenser Granese manages to build – and it’s not just the actor’s fault, I admit – is a generic imitation of a character that is not only unable to convey not even a hint of threat, as it has the same grandeur on screen as the fourth zombie on the left side of the ditch that we see at the end. In other words, to customs, because Fear the Walking Deadin its seventh year (let me repeat: SEVENTH YEAR) still hasn’t managed to get a decent villain, preferring to live by killing its main cast, replacing it with another one, bringing in characters from the mother series, and now, it seems, returning, with its tail between its legs, with a dead character I don’t know how many years after she was incinerated in the stadium.

If there’s one thing the season has consistently offered, it’s an interesting photograph, something that stands out in Alicia’s dreams/hallucinations, with sick yellow taking up the space that has its edges blurred to lend the necessary dreamlike appearance. And, as a bonus, the art direction of Follow me it’s particularly good when it comes to the quasi-Gothic interior of Paul’s musical mansion. But it’s still little for a season that still hasn’t managed to say what it came to, in an episode that seems much more to be a ramble for lack of subject – the good old filler – so that the season can reach an almost regular number of episodes, ending on its 100th in a few weeks.

I really wish I could say that Alycia Debnam-Carey has room to act in the episode, but I can’t even do that, because the script is very weak, delivering dialogues so tied up, so robotic, so bland, that no actress can do it. a lemonade from that proverbial lemon. At least Warren Snipe’s Paul has a sympathetic air, which makes this completely adrift chapter reasonably tolerable, which seems to exist as a narrative stopgap that takes up space without really doing much more than that. I don’t know if Madison’s return will bring the dying woman back to life. FTWDbut if I’ve come this far, you can be sure I won’t stop until I find out!

Fear the Walking Dead – 7X09: Follow Me (USA, April 17, 2022)

Showrunner: Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg

Direction: Heather Cappiello

Road map: Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg

Cast: Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, Rubén Blades, Omid Abtahi, Demetrius Grosse, Aisha TylerSydney LemmonGus HalperWarren SnipeSpenser Granese

Duration: 53 min.