Rger Guedes enters the top-10 of Corinthians’ top scorers at Arena and approaches the best average

Striker Róger Guedes entered the top-10 of Corinthians’ top scorers at Neo Química Arena after the big game against Avaí, last Saturday, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. He was the author of the three alvinegro goals in the 3-0 victory over the Santa Catarina team.

The set made the player reach his 11th goal playing on the spot with the Corinthians shirt. He still has a goal scored with the Criciúma shirt, in 2014, but that doesn’t enter the final account.

Róger now has the same number of nets as Luciano, Gustavo Mosquito and Renato Augusto, all of whom now share eighth place in the scorers’ list. Róger, however, has the best average of the quartet, now above 0.5 goals per game.

In the squad, the only player who has more goals in Itaquera than shirt 9 is striker Jô, who holds the position of top scorer in the stadium. The shirt 77 has already scored 30 times for Timão on site.

In terms of average, Róger is above his teammate – Jô scores 0.38 goals per game – and, in the top-10, he is second only to Paolo Guerrero. As he scored 15 goals in 25 games, the Peruvian boasts 0.60 goals per game in the Arena.

Check out the top-10 of Corinthians’ artillery at Neo Química Arena

