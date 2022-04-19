Rockstar removes transphobic content from GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Users noticed that the new version presents changes in relation to the original

The recently released version of GTA V for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S brings minor content changes compared to the previous version. Rockstar released the popular game for next-gen consoles by removing lines of dialogue and changing assets, what should please the LBGTQIA+ audience.

The new version, which should also come to PC, brings the removal of an asset that could be seen inside one of the game’s stores. The Captain Spacetoy Interstellar toy miniature, which could be seen on the wall of an arcade, in the original version featured a cartoon doll with the possibility of ‘exchange genitalia’. The new version brings a completely different version of the toy.

The small change that could very well go unnoticed was spotted by the Reddit user Jay Prospero, who performed the comparison. In addition, the administrator of GTAnet, Kirsty Cloud, showed through Twitter that Trans NPCs no longer spawn outside the Cockatoos bar.

Despite the changes, NPC models still exist within the game and can be viewed in ‘Director’ mode. However, the dialog lines present in the previous version no longer exist in the files. References to the use of hormones can no longer be seen within the game.



Rockstar did not comment on changes

So far, it is unknown if these are the only changes present with the removal of transphobic content in the console versions of the new generation of GTA V. Rockstar made the changes quietly, without informing the players, certainly avoiding the heated debate. what would happen on the internet.

Anyway, it was also to be imagined that at some point more attentive gamers would notice the changes. There is no indication if other content that may be considered offensive to the LGBTQIA+ audience has also been changed, but the attitude indicates that Rockstar must adopt a different stance during the production of the recently announced GTA VI.

