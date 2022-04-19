Róger Guedes pays BRL 500 to Du Queiroz for assistance

Striker Róger Guedes, from Corinthians, complied with the agreement and paid R$ 500 to Du Queiroz, today, in the team’s re-presentation after the 3-0 victory over Avaí, for the Brazilian Championship. On the occasion, shirt 9 scored three goals, one of them with “assistance” from the steering wheel.

Róger Guedes shared the moment on Instagram Stories and provoked Du Queiroz by “guiding” him to go “to dinner somewhere cool”.

Image: Playback/Instagram

“Du, I’m going to give R$500 because the play was beautiful, but next time, play the ball, please. Thank you, now go have dinner (at) somewhere cool”, wrote Róger Guedes, who showed the moment when the money was handed over to the white steering wheel.

In the match against the club from Santa Catarina, Guedes’ first goal came from a throw from the midfielder, who took the ball from midfield to the small opponent’s area. The ball hit an opposing player and left for Róger Guedes, who opened the scoring.

Even so, Du joked that it was, yes, an assist: “Róger owes me R$500 for the pass. He knows, it wasn’t the defender, it was me. Before the game (we talk). It’s expensive (assistance), worth R$ 500. I need this goal, but it will come out at the right time”.

Corinthians trained this afternoon and returns to activities tomorrow morning, when it closes the preparation for its debut in the Copa do Brasil, against Portuguesa-RJ, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Estádio do Café, in Londrina. .