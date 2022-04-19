Róger Guedes says that Vítor Pereira makes even Corinthians players suspense about the lineup | well friends!

Scorer of three goals in Corinthians’ 3-0 victory over Avaí, striker Róger Guedes commented on the program “Bem, Amigos!” this Monday about the rotation of starters that coach Vítor Pereira has been doing at Corinthians.

According to the player, the Portuguese coach has hidden the lineups even from the players, leaving to announce the decisions of who will start the matches shortly before them.

– I don’t know the lineup (for Wednesday), I can’t even tell my wife, in the last game I found out in the lecture that I was going to start, Vitor ends up making a suspense, we want to know. If he could choose, he would rather play Saturday and Tuesday, both games. The list hasn’t come out yet, no… I hope he sees the interview, I want to play Saturday and Tuesday – he joked.

Róger spoke about the hard sequence of Timão, who should have reservations on Wednesday in Londrina, where the team debuts in the Copa do Brasil against Portuguesa-RJ, in the third phase of the tournament. The team plays a Derby with Palmeiras on Saturday, for the Brasileirão, and receives Boca Juniors on Tuesday, in Libertadores.

– I consider myself a starter of the team, we know that there will be rotation, Vitor has already talked to us. (…) We want to play all of them, we’re hungry, we don’t want to miss a game, but even more so in Brazil, with games on Wednesday, Saturday and Tuesday. Tomorrow (Tuesday) we travel to play Wednesday, then we take Palmeiras on Saturday, then on Tuesday we have Boca Juniors. We focus on Friday and Monday, we won’t even stay with the family, it’s tiring, even for the older ones, so the rotation is natural, the teams out there rotate until the end of the championship, the player has to understand – he said.

– Corinthians is a very qualified team, today it is not possible to know who is a starter, but the dialogue is very good with him, of all the athletes, I understand what he wants. Sometimes you can get angry, you always want to be on the field to help, but you have to put yourself in the coach’s shoes, it’s not easy, it’s one of the hardest things to manage an entire squad – he highlighted.

The striker spoke once again about his positioning. In the game in which he scored three goals against Avaí, he did not act as a reference centre-forward, as he had been doing this season.

– I think it was my first game of the year playing on the wing, with Sylvinho and Fernando (Lázaro) I played as a centre-forward, with Vítor Pereira too, but from the first day I asked him, which is where I feel most comfortable. On the left wing is where I feel at home, to use my good foot inside to be able to finish – he said.

