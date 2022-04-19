Rogério Ceni is surprised at the Barra Funda CT and São Paulo will have news in the duel against Juventude

Tricolor faces the gaucho team in Caxias do Sul for the first match of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil

This Monday (18), the Sao Paulo started the work aiming at the first confrontation against Juventude, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The duel takes place next Wednesday (20), in Caxias do Sul. For the match, coach Rogério Ceni should use a different strategy from the one used in the Copa Sudamericana.

In continental competition, Ceni scales most of the reserves, however, for the duels in the Copa do Brasil, the coach makes a mixed team, using part of the main team. However, against Juventude, the tendency is for Tricolor to have an important comeback.

It’s the midfielder luan, who was in the process of recovery and stayed away from the last matches. However, in the re-presentation of the squad at CT da Barra Funda, after the game last Sunday (17), against Flamengo, the player was able to train normally with the group and in addition to being available, he has great chances of starting the match between the 11 holders.

However, the Sovereign who goes to the field faces Juventude in Caxias do Sul should have the probable lineup: Jandrei, Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo (Arboleda), Welington (Reinaldo); Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Alisson; Eder (Luciano) and Calleri (Marquinhos).