Ronaldo criticizes Vitor Roque’s departure from Cruzeiro: ‘In the dead of night’

Ronaldo Nazário finally went public, this Monday (18), to talk about the case of Vitor Roque, who left Cruzeiro suddenly and signed with Athletico. According to the owner of 90% of the Sociedad Anónima do Futebol (SAF) of the team, the striker did the procedures “in the dead of night” and hid behind businessmen to try not to compromise.

“Suddenly, Vitor Roque’s situation came, which took us by surprise. I had no diagnosis of the player, no complaints. We were discussing the contract renewal and, suddenly, in the dead of night, he did it there,” he said in his traditional live stream on Twitch.

According to the former player, the club is waiting for the situation to be resolved in court and wished the 17-year-old luck. “I’m not going to delve too deeply into this matter because my words are the same as those of Cruzeiro’s note. Let’s wait for justice so that they give us the reason and make us be rewarded. I want to wish all the luck in the world to Vitor Roque in Athletico is very successful. He is a boy who has a lot of talent and potential but he chose another path”, he said.

Read more: “Waiting in a cabin”, says America’s president about Vitor Roque’s case

Nazário said that Roque had the right to want to go somewhere else, but that the way the deal was done should have been different. In addition, he criticized a “craze” that has been adopted in the country and even made a request to the Raposa fans.

“When I say it like that, it sounds like I’m crying over the loss. He has every right to change and wear another shirt, but things could have been done in a much easier and friendlier way. I myself have had controversial situations in transfers but I never failed my responsibility. I always faced it head on and I never held my agents responsible. The Brazilian player, in general, has this habit of wanting to leave it to the agent and agent. It gives an image that he has no voice and opinion. passed, passed. I want to ask the fans who entered the boy’s social networks to curse and offend, not to do that. I understand that you may be disappointed”, he concluded.

Understand

The jewel from Cruzeiro fit into Paulo Pezzolano’s team and, this year, he played 11 games and scored six goals. On the weekend of the 9th, the news emerged that he would be negotiating with Athletico and, on Sunday (10th), he traveled to Curitiba. The southern club would have to pay “only” R$ 24 million to take the athlete, as this was his termination fine, calculated based on the player’s salary.

In a statement, Cruzeiro said that it was negotiating a contract renewal, that the deal was done unfairly and that he left the club. know more ON HERE.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to quality journalism from Minas Gerais. Our newsroom daily produces responsible information that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on Facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.