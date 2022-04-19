Ronaldo says that Vitor Roque left Cruzeiro in the “quiet of the night” and awaits correction of the value in court | cruise

The issue of Vitor Roque remains high on Cruzeiro. On Monday night, Ronaldo, manager of Cruzeiro football, spoke for the first time on the subject. He criticized the way in which the exit was carried out and said he expected judicial redress in the case.

According to Phenomenon, the departure took place “in the dead of night”, without any previous manifestation of dissatisfaction with the situation at Cruzeiro. The official announcement of the unilateral termination was made by the player, via email, at 21:40 on the 11th of this month, Sunday before the trip to settle with Athletico-PR.

“Suddenly, Vitor Roque’s situation came, which took us by surprise. There was no diagnosis of the player, no complaints. We were discussing contract renewal and, suddenly, kind of in the dead of night, this was done Ouch.”

Last Tuesday, Cruzeiro released a statement criticizing the attitudes of André Cury, the athlete’s agent, and Alexandre Mattos, football director of Athletico-PR. The club also promised to go to court, as did Pedro Martins, director of Raposa, in an interview last Thursday.

Ronaldo also said that he awaits a court decision so that Cruzeiro is better rewarded. In the understanding of AThletico-PR and the athlete’s agents, the termination fine is R$ 24 million, an amount deposited in court for unilateral termination. The celestial club understands that the value is higher, since it formalized, in the Minas Gerais Football Federation, a proposal for renewal with a salary increase.

“I make, from Cruzeiro’s words in the statement, mine. Let’s wait at least for the Justice to give us the reason to be better rewarded in this operation”

Despite the dissatisfaction with the way the negotiations were conducted on the part of the athlete, Ronaldo wished the boy success with the Athletico-PR shirt. He made his debut this Sunday, against Atlético-MG.

– Even if it wasn’t the best way (the exit), I want to wish Vitor Roque all the luck in the Athletico Paranaense. May it be very successful. He’s a kid with a lot of talent, a lot of potential, but he chose another path. I can’t help but wish him and his family luck.

André Cury’s stance in the negotiation was the center of criticism in the note released by Cruzeiro on the subject. Ronaldo said that football players need to have more space to speak with their agents.

– I think he (Roque) has every right to want to change, to want another shirt, but things could have been done much easier and friendlier. I myself have had controversial situations in transfers, but I never lacked responsibility, I always faced the problems head on, without putting the businessmen as solely responsible.

“The Brazilian player, generally speaking, has this habit of wanting to leave it to the businessman, and this gives an image that he has no voice, no opinion. A football player has to take a stand and know how to face problems. “

Finally, Ronaldo asked Cruzeiro fans not to go to Vitor Roque’s social networks to criticize the player.

– I want to ask Cruzeiro fans who are going on the boy’s social networks to curse, to offend, I don’t like it. I wouldn’t want Cruzeiro fans to do that. I understand that you may be disappointed, with this feeling of loss, but if you are going to go in and curse the boy, better stop following him, stop giving audience. It’s better than cursing, offending or belittling the boy. Let’s look ahead and pursue our goals with the weapons we have. Let’s turn the page.