Ronaldo talks about sponsorships and reveals that Pedro Lourenço promised weight reinforcement

After signing the definitive purchase of 90% of Cruzeiro’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), Ronaldo can work in front of the “quiet” club. According to him, conversations with potential sponsors were facilitated and that the fans may have news soon; in addition, he commented on his relationship with businessman Pedro Lourenço, owner of Supermercados BH, who, according to the Phenomenon, promised a great contract for Raposa.

“The people I was talking to were waiting for the signing of the SAF contract. Now, the market is much calmer and the conversations are going well. We will have news soon”, said the investor in a live broadcast on Twitch this Monday (18).

Ronaldo praised what the club’s master sponsor has already done for the team. “My relationship with him (Pedro) is great. Before my arrival, he made some contributions and loans. He’s a passionate Cruzeiro and he’s always willing. The last time I was with him, he promised a player to stop the airport. it’s his idea. Let’s see if we can get this player soon”, he commented.

Also according to him, the astral at the club has changed. “We will no longer hear about transfer bans, directors and this policy that we had before. In July, the window will open again. Until then, we will have an idea of ​​what we will need. We continue to look at the market and see opportunities” , said.

According to Nazário, even before making the purchase of shares official, he was already committed to making a competitive cast. “It all ended up very well. This gives us greater peace of mind for us to be able to move forward, work and face the challenges we have. Then came the market. I was working hard to make a team within our possibilities with reinforcements that pleased to our coach, Paulo, who understands the situation a lot”, he concluded.

