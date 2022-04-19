Sam Raimi Didn’t Believe A Doctor Strange Movie Could Be Made

Sam Raimi admitted that at the time of the original trilogy of ‘Spider man‘, I didn’t believe a Doctor Strange movie could be made.

The director was surprised by the change in the hero’s status thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For a long time, the Sorcerer Supreme did not appear in the first tier of heroes to receive film adaptations.

‎”Doctor Strange was a second- or third-tier character for Marvel. Obviously, their big popular names were Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Avengers, Captain America, Thor… So, I never imagined they would make a Doctor Strange movie. It seemed far from possible.‎”

This time around, not only did a solo movie take place in 2016, but the sequel can be considered one of the studio’s most ambitious.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Universe unlocks the Multiverse and takes it much further. Prepare for a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who will be aided by allies new and old as he traverses dangerous alternate realities to confront a new enemy.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and hits theaters on May 5.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams return in the main cast, while Xochitl Gomez will make his debut as América Chavez.