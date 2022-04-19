Santos has a new Mega-Sena winner and wins 46 millionaires in a month

The Easter Dupla Sena, which had its first draw on Saturday (16), left at least three Brazilian millionaires — one of them from the city of Santos (SP). The prize, of just over R$ 32.2 million, was divided between three bets, which hit the six dozen drawn and will receive more than R$ 10 million each.

The situation would be common if it weren’t for one detail: the region of Baixada Santos has been considered “hot foot” by gamblers and internet users since this was the third millionaire prize that came out to the region in less than 30 days. There are 46 winners who together received more than R$ 228 million.

The luck of gamblers in the region has been great and the repercussion on the new millionaires as well. After another resident hit the dozens drawn, in a simple bet made over the internet, internet users went wild and comments about the coincidence abound on the internet.

“Luck came down the mountain and is enjoying the coast”, wrote an internet user on Facebook. “I think I’ll start playing, luck is around,” added another. “We will have to go back to Brazil, to my city, just to play games,” added a third. “Soon it will be us,” replied a resident of the city.

Speculation about who would be the weekend’s winner also won the networks. Netizens claim that the winning bet would have been a pool and that several residents will benefit.

“Divided like this is good, more happy people, [melhor] than for just one,” wrote another netizen.

lucky region

The first prize that came out to a resident of Baixada Santos was the Mega-Sena prize, drawn on March 19. On the occasion, a gambler from Mongaguá hit the six dozen drawn and won BRL 94,690,936.18. The bet was made at Lotérica Mongaguá and the name of the winner was not disclosed. Another ticket, from Uberlândia (MG), was also awarded with the same value.

The second prize, also from Mega-Sena, was drawn on April 2 and went to the city of Santos. A pool made by 44 employees of a port logistics company won the jackpot of R$ 122,627,171.80, divided between the group and each one got R$ 2,786,981.17. The game was played at the Santo & Santo lottery, in the Vila Mathias neighborhood.

The third was the weekend.

Easter Double Seine

In addition to the resident of Santos, who made a simple bet of six numbers over the internet, gamblers from Barra do Choca (BA) and Governador Valadares (MG) also shared the maximum prize and won the jackpot of R$ 10,749,483.29 , each . The tens drawn were: 19 – 25 – 32 – 38 – 39 – 42.

The 2nd draw, with a prize pool of BRL 2,966,544.98., also went out to three bets, which will each receive BRL 988,848.33. The tens drawn were 05 – 13 – 15 – 22 – 42 – 44. Winning bets are from Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Piracicaba (SP).