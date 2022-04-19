Saúde de Palmas discloses the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 and Influenza – Conexão Tocantins

The Municipal Health Department of Palmas (Semus) informs that vaccination against Covid-19 and Influenza continues to take place in the morning and afternoon at the Family Health Units (USFs) of Palmas. With the schedule defined until Wednesday, 20th, Semus alerts the population to be aware of the deadlines and schedules of each unit (see list at the end of this article). To get vaccinated, it is necessary to present personal documents (RG and CPF), vaccination card and the card of the Unified Health System (SUS).

The offer of immunization against Covid-19 continues to be offered in accordance with the vaccination schedule for each age group, that is, for children aged 5 to 11 years; population over 12 years old; fourth dose for elderly people over 80 years old and for other publics already covered by the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

In the case of vaccination against Covid-19 of children, in addition to the documents informed above, the consent form (available on the Vacina Já website or in the Health Units) must be signed, in case of absence of the father or mother at the place. of vaccination. In order to vaccinate children with comorbidity, it is necessary to present a medical report.

Immunization deadlines

For the public over 12 years old, the Municipal Health Department (Semus) informs that the second dose of Coronavac and Pfizer must be applied 21 days after the first. The booster dose is available for the population over 18 years of age or adolescents over 12 years of age who are immunosuppressed. The Janssen booster is applied two months after the first dose. At the moment, the health network of the Capital is without Astrazeneca’s immunizing agent. New shipments of this vaccine are expected to arrive in the coming days.

For children (05 to 11 years), only the second dose is offered within 28 days after the application of Coronavac (the same for adults) and two months after the first dose of Pfizer Pediatric (orange cap).

The immunization schedule for flu and measles follows the same as last week and can be checked at this link.

Covid-19 Vaccination

Vaccination schedule – Children from 5 to 11 years old

Morning – 8 am to 12 noon

USF 405 North (Arno 42)

USF 1004 South (Arse 101)

USF Novo Horizonte

USF Walterly Wagner (Taquaruçu Grande) – on Wednesday, 13

USF Mariazinha (Buritirana) – on Thursday, 14

USF Walter Morato (Taquaruçu) on Thursday, 14

Afternoon – 1pm to 5pm

USF 409 North (Arno 44)

USF 403 South (Arso 41)

USF Jose Hermes

USF Taquari – Only on Thursday, 14

Vaccination schedule – Population over 12 years old

Morning – 8 am to 12 noon

Pfizer (2nd and 3rd)

USF 108 South (Arse 13)

USF José Lúcio

USF 207 South (Arso 23)

USF 403 North (Arno 41)

USF 1206 South (Arse 122)

Janssen (reinforcement – Tuesday and Thursday only) and Pfizer (2nd and 3rd)

USF 207 South (Arso 23)

Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose for 12+) and Astrazeneca (2nd dose)

USF 403 North (Arno 31)

USF 1206 South (Arse 122)

Afternoon – 1pm to 5pm

Pfizer (2nd and 3rd)

USF 210 South (Arse 24)

USF 806 South (Arse 82)

USF 1.103 South (Arso 111)

USF Alto Bonito

USF Aureny II

USF Morada do Sol

USF Santa Barbara

Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose) and Astrazeneca (2nd dose)

USF Laurides Milhomem

Janssen (reinforcement – Tuesday and Thursday only) and Pfizer (2nd and 3rd)

USF 603 North (Arno 71)

Coronavac, Janssen and Pfizer, according to the guidelines below:

USF Taquari

Coronavac: 1st and 2nd dose

Janssen: Reinforcement

Pfizer: 2nd and 3rd