See seven points to understand the life of a refugee – News

With the Russian invasion, more than 4.7 million people left Ukraine in search of a safer place. This is the biggest displacement of refugees in Europe since World War II. But what is it to be a refugee? What are the consequences of this status for the life of someone who had to leave their country?







































What is the definition of refugee?

There are several reasons that can lead someone to become a refugee. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), people who are outside their country receive this status because of “fears of persecution related to race, religion, nationality, belonging to a particular social group or opinion”. politics, but also because of the serious and widespread violation of human rights and armed conflict”.

The latest UNHCR report, published in 2021, reveals that 82.4 million people were forced to move around the world. This year, that number will be even higher due to the millions of refugees from Ukraine.





Following the publication, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement that “behind every number is a person forced to flee their home and a story of displacement, loss of property and suffering.”

At the end of 2020, 5.7 million Palestinians and 3.9 million Venezuelans were under UNHCR trusteeship and 4.1 million people were under the category of applicants for recognition of refugee status.







































Start ‘from scratch’

Marcelo Haydu, one of the founders and executive director of Instituto Adus, an NGO that promotes the integration of refugees into Brazilian society, points out that these people start their lives again “from scratch” after they cross a border in search of safety.

“Imagine arriving in a country where you are not ‘well regarded’, where you need to form a new network of relationships, learn a new language and where your profession and your studies are often not used. In many cases the refugee has to restructure his whole life”, says Haydu. “It is very difficult, because many already had their lives established in their country of origin and suddenly they have to take all these steps back.”

Being a refugee involves so many difficulties that some people decide to stay where they are and live in precarious or risky conditions so as not to have to face an uncertain and often aimless journey. It is estimated that in Ukraine alone more than 10 million people had to leave their homes, but remain in the country.







































The choice of destination









































Haydu says that the logic of migration in search of refuge is for the person to leave their country of origin and go to a nearby country. “Like the Ukrainians who are in Poland, Hungary or Slovakia today,” she says.

“About 85% of the world’s refugees are located in poor or developing countries. It is necessary to demystify the question that refuge is a ‘problem’ for rich countries”, says the founder of Adus.





For many people who need to leave their homes, going to a border country makes it easier in some aspects, such as language or cultural proximity. In addition, it is possible to maintain closer contact with family members who were left behind.







































Refugee rights

The United Nations Convention relating to the Status of Refugees defines the rights and duties between the displaced and the host countries.

The document was formally adopted on July 28, 1951 to serve as a guide regarding the situation of many people in Europe after the Second World War.

Based on the 1951 Convention, several countries have created their own refugee laws. On July 22, 1997, Law 9,474 came into force, which implemented the Statute of Refugees in Brazil.







































Principle of non-return









































As a guarantee of security for refugees, the 1951 Convention provides for the principle of non-refoulement, which guarantees that the refugee will not be expelled to his country.

For Haydu, the principle of non-refoulement is the most important right in the context of refuge, as it guarantees that the person will not return to a place where his life and freedom are at risk.

UNHCR is also responsible for assisting the voluntary repatriation of displaced persons. In 2021, around 126,700 refugees returned to their countries of origin during the first half of 2021, while 16,300 were relocated with or without UNHCR’s help.







































countries of origin

According to the UNHCR, since the beginning of 2021, more than two-thirds of all refugees accompanied by the organization are from five countries: Syria (6.8 million), Afghanistan (2.6 million), South Sudan (2.2 million ), Myanmar (1.1 million) and Venezuela (4.1 million).

“Ukraine is a point outside the curve, in the last decades the conflicts are concentrated mostly in the Middle East and in the African continent”, emphasizes Haydu.







































Preconception









































Prejudice is faced internally in all countries, just as refugees also face this reality when they arrive where they will be hosted.

“This problem is a major obstacle for these people to be able to integrate into a new country because it is reflected in several other issues, such as the difficulty of entering the job market. In addition, the knowledge that this population brings from their nations is contested. and excluded.”

“Here in Brazil, for example, many people tend to link refugees with the reality of poverty, war and terrorism. Due to ignorance, there is a mistaken view that refugees fled their countries because they did something wrong. are synonymous with a problem”, he concludes.



