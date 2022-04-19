see when you receive up to R$ 600 this week

THE Aid Brasil 2022 calendar for the month of april started last Thursday (14). You payments they stopped on Friday, April 15th, and return this Monday, 16th.

Check out the Bolsa Família calendar for 2022 and see when you get the Brazil aid.

Will Aid Brazil increase to 600?

Aid Brazil will increase to 600? Not. But the amount of aid Brazil can reach monthly installments of R$ 600. See below how to receive.

Bolsa Família calendar for 2022 April

THE Aid Brasil calendar for the month of april updated follows below. You can check the full 2022 calendar at the end of the article.

NIS with end 1 — Received on 4/14

NIS with final 2 — Received on 4/18

NIS with end 3 — Received on 4/19

NIS with end 4 — Received on 4/20

NIS with end 5 — Received on 4/22

NIS with end 6 — Received on 4/25

NIS with end 7 — Received on 4/26

NIS with end 8 — Received on 4/27

NIS with end 9 — Received on 4/28

NIS with ending 0 — Received on 4/29

Brazil Aid; Family Scholarship

The program Family Scholarship was replaced by Auxílio Brasil at the end of 2021.

Currently, around 18 million families benefit from the value of Auxílio Brasil – also known as Family Scholarship 2022.

Payment Assistance Brazil; Aid Value Brazil

THE Brazil aid of 400 reais will be paid by the end of 2022.

But what many don’t know is that there are Extra installments of up to BRL 1,000 that can increase the value of Aid Brazil.

On the other hand, there are installments of BRL 600 that are released every month for families that have a member working with a formal contract.

Brazil Aid of 600; Urban Productive Inclusion Aid

The portion of R$ 600 is part of the Urban Productive Inclusion Aid.

This is because this benefit adds an installment of BRL 200 to the monthly payment of BRL 400 for Auxílio Brasil, resulting in total installments of BRL 600.

To receive this amount, you must have someone in your family working with a formal contract.

In addition, the worker must be enrolled in Auxílio Brasil and prove the employment relationship.

THE installment of R$ 600 of the Aid Brazil will be paid in the month following proof of work.

Therefore, those who got the job in March will be able to receive the amount this month of April.

Will aid Brazil increase? Will Aid Brazil increase to R$ 600?

Aid Brazil will not increase to BRL 600.

What happens is that some families can receive monthly installments of R$ 600 if any member works with a formal contract.

Consult Aid Brazil

For consult Aid Brazil just access the Auxílio Brasil app, available for Android and IOS systems.

It will also be possible to consult the benefit through the Telephone Assistance Brazil:

Number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship;

Number 111, of the Caixa Econômica Federal Citizen Service channel.



Brazil Assistance Program – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil



Bolsa Família calendar for 2022; Brazil Assistance Calendar 2022



THE Bolsa Família calendar for 2022, Updated Auxílio Brasil 2022 calendar, or Bolsa Família 2022 calendar, is now available.

Remembering that Auxílio Brasil is paid every month. The Gas Aid is paid together, but every two months. Check out the full Gas Aid 2022 calendar below:



Full Aid Brazil 2022 Calendar – Disclosure / Federal Government



Caixa Auxílio Brasil consult

In case of doubt, there are three service channels. Number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship, gathers information and is the center for complaints.

The number 111 is Caixa Econômica Federal’s Citizen Service channel, and it gathers information about the card and the benefit withdrawal.

It is also possible to follow the main information about the benefit through the Auxílio Brasil app, from Caixa Econômica Federal.