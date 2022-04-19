Selection Radar: Bruno Guimarães’ flight is the highlight of the weekend; check interview | Brazilian Team

With singing in the stands and a lot of vibration on the field, Bruno Guimarães’ two goals echoed from the stadium of the traditional English club to the famous English pubs. The Newcastle player scored twice in the comeback against Leicester. The second at 50 minutes of the second stage, in a beautiful flight to score with a fish.

The midfielder revealed by Athletico participated in the “Radar da Seleção” panel in this Monday’s Exchange of Passes program and told a little about the beginning of English football. He was the biggest Brazilian highlight in a weekend that still had Neymar scoring a goal in France, Paquetá scoring in a rout, assists from Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles and Rodrygo’s brilliance.

Straight from Newcastle, the midfielder, also featured in the last call-up of the Selection with two assists and a beautiful goal in La Paz, told details of the preparation that puts him in the best shape of his career at 24 years old. Bruno is thinner, stronger and top scorer, also counting on the help of a tactical analysis consultancy.

Endrick and Luis Guilherme decide again, and the under-17 team is twice champion of the tournament in France

1 of 2 Bruno Guimarães vibrates a lot in Newcastle’s second goal against Leicester: player is thinner and evolves in the English team — Photo: Getty Images Bruno Guimarães vibrates a lot in Newcastle’s second goal against Leicester: player is thinner and evolves in the English team — Photo: Getty Images

The Selection Radar monitors “calling-up” games on weekend rounds and is also a feature every Monday on SporTV’s “Tá na Área”.

Check out Bruno Guimarães’ interview with Tá Na Área:

ge: The decision to leave Lyon for a team that was in the relegation zone must have been difficult. Mainly because it is a World Cup year and remembering the variables that can happen in a new club, such as, for example, not playing. It was a brave decision. How did you take it?

– It was certainly a very risky decision, when I signed with Newcastle we were second to last.

– He was doing well at Lyon, starting all the games, with a great partnership with Paquetá. We played very well, but it was always my dream to play in the Premier League, even more so now with Newcastle’s new project. I’ve always been a guy who liked projects, challenges. I believed, I accepted and yesterday I was crowned with the goals, the draw and the victory, which left us 12 points from the relegation zone with six games to go. So I believe it was the right decision.

ge: Is the English league really different? You came from France, a league that is also on the rise with great players, but the Premier League today is reputed to be the most competitive in the world.

– It really is above the others, mainly in terms of intensity. In French football he is physical as hell. The guys are strong as hell, but they don’t have the intensity they have in the Premier League. But here it really is different. I believe that everything here has a greater proportion than any other championship. I just arrived and the fans are already crazy about me, they’re in love. I’ve already said that the affection I have here is almost the same or even a little greater than I had at Athletico, where I was a great idol. So I’m very delighted, living it here with a lot of passion.

ge: Among the players selected by Tite in this second-man position, only three have scored. Paulinho, who scored eight goals, Arthur, who scored one goal in 22 games, and you, one goal after just 195 minutes. You also have three goals in 11 games for Newcastle. Is it a differential for the Cup?

– I believe so, midfielder who scores is different. Boxing to box and scoring goals is the extra thing.

– At Lyon, I had a slightly different role, I played more as a first man, but at Athletico and here at Newcastle I’ve been playing with a number 8, where I feel more comfortable playing. I’ve also been playing this role in the national team, which is the one I like the most. I believe I still have a lot to evolve in that sense, but I’ve been scoring my goals, one here, another there. This is very important, we know that the national team’s dispute in the midfield, along with the attack, is the one that has the most players competing. So being able to stand out, scoring a goal, giving assistance, can be a differential. I hope to do my best because my dream is to be in Qatar with the national team.

At 20 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Bruno Guimarães of Brazil against Bolivia

ge: You scored in La Paz, in an always difficult game condition. How did it feel to score the first goal with the shirt of the Brazilian team?

– It was inexplicable. He had just found out he was going to be a father, he was two weeks old. He didn’t want to tell too many people yet. And I got a lot of messages from my family, saying “you didn’t tell me, fool”, I don’t know what. But when I scored… I don’t score much and it was the first goal in the national team. I thought “why not (make child rocking gesture)?” It ended up being a great goal too and it was inexplicable for me. I’m going to frame this photo of my celebration. It was very remarkable and it was also important in the dispute to go to the Cup.

ge: The impression is that you’re stronger, drier, you’ve lost weight. We know that you have the work of a nutritionist and other professionals, such as Eduardo Barthem, who helps you with the tactical part. How did that help you? Are you really thinner?

– I’m literally thinner. When we won the Olympics (Tokyo 2020 in the middle of 2021) I was playing with a fat percentage of 13%, 13.2%. Today I have 11.7%.

– I have been working with a nutritionist, with a personal trainer, with my physical therapist, I am very careful with my diet. Even because playing in the Premier League is different. The guys are strong and fast, it’s no use just being smart, if you’re not strong and fast, you can’t play either. It’s a joint effort that is working very well. I’m also enjoying this evolution I’m having with Edu, also studying the opponents. Knowing where I can have opportunities.

ge: You mentioned working with tactics consulting. How does it complement the work of the team coach?

– It’s very interesting, the coach in general does (orients) for the team. What the team can have advantage, in terms of aerial ball, of having rehearsed play, of making triangulation. The individual work is me against my opponent. The space that they usually leave to take advantage of, for passing and shooting opportunities. They are two jobs that you can combine well, they are not the same thing. I’m enjoying doing. I also analyze what I did right and wrong in games.