Selena Gomez counters criticism of her weight and promotes body acceptance

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Singer Selena Gomez, 29, says she can’t stand reading and hearing mean comments about her weight anymore. In an outburst on TikTok, she countered those who say she is not in the standard and sent a clear message to those who criticize her.

“So I’m trying to get thin, but I went to Jack in the Box [restaurante] and bought four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she began.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight, because people will say anyway. ‘You’re too thin, too fat, you don’t fit, mimimi’. I’m perfect the way I am”, concluded the singer.

The artist underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, at which time she had complications from lupus. As a result, she had weight changes.

“I have lupus and I deal with kidney problems and high blood pressure. And for me, that’s when I really started to notice more things about body image,” she said in an interview with the Giving Back Generation podcast in November 2019.

“It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life. So I really noticed when people started attacking me for it. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I float.”

At the beginning of the month, the artist said she is not a connected person. Followed by more than 310 million people on Instagram alone, she revealed in an interview with Good Morning America that she hasn’t been on the internet in almost five years.

“I haven’t been on the internet for four and a half years,” he revealed on the show, where he was on Monday (4). “It completely changed my life.”

As he explained, she even helps choose what will enter her social networks, but someone on her team is responsible for the posts. “I’m happier, I’m more present, I connect with people more,” she commented. “It makes me feel normal.”