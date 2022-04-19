Series about three of America’s most important first ladies premieres on Paramount+.

On April 18, the series ‘The First Lady’ premiered on the streaming platform Paramount+, which brings different periods of American politics from the perspective of the first ladies. The plot will bring a closer look at the backstage of politics in the White House from the perspective of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, played respectively by Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. The series, which promises to be an anthology, premieres its episodes weekly on the platform.

The series barely debuted and has already been criticized for some characterization choices involving the characters. According to website Rotten Tomatoes, the critical consensus for the production is that “despite formidable actresses and a rich historical background, the lack of focus and superficial characterization make ‘The First Lady’ a second-rate series.” . In a tweet, a fan commented that the characterization of Michelle Obama in the series looks more like a comedy frame than a drama series.

#ViolaDavis is absolutely ridiculous portraying #MichelleObama. The exaggeration of her pursed lips her is distracting and feels more like an #SNL spoof then serious drama. It’s truly terrible. Somebody lied to Viola and told her it looked good. #Smh — m*star (@mikticle) April 19, 2022

Fan comments on the characterization of Michelle Obama in the series. (Playback/Twitter)

Although with only one episode published so far, the series has had a mixed reception regarding its quality by the audience, which makes the anthology only able to have one season. The actress who plays Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, is facing criticism for her portrayal of the first lady, which, according to audience consensus, brings excessive mannerisms to the character to the point of sounding disrespectful to the public figure who is the former first lady.

On playing Michelle Obama, Viola Davis stated, “She’s a healthy human being because she grew up in an environment that felt recognized and always felt worthy.” The actress who won the Oscar for “The Edge of Us” has not yet commented on the criticism of her performance, as well as Michelle Obama.

With only one season ordered by Showtime, the studio that produces the series, the production will have 10 episodes that intersperse the 3 cores that will be addressed during the season.

