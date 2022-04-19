Sesapi warns that the pandemic is not over and that mayors will have to readjust acts

After the Ministry of Health declared the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN) in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Secretary of State for Health (Sesapi) informed this Monday (18) that municipalities will have to readjust their normative acts in relation to the disease situation.

The Superintendent of Health Care and Municipalities at Sesapi, Herlon Guimarães, explains which changes were established by the ministerial act, which will still be published and will come into force 30 days after its publication.

“Some decrees are no longer validated, but this normative act of the government, it gives the condition that over a year all activities and decrees that have been instituted can still be valid, allowing states and municipalities to plan the measures that will adopt”, informs the superintendent.

The decision marks the end of measures imposed at the beginning of the pandemic, in February 2020, but not the end of the pandemic itself, this is the responsibility of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Among the changes, with the end of ESPIN, are the withdrawal of the emergency condition of Covid-19 in the country’s public health, impacting actions against the virus, such as the financing of new actions in public health.

“One of the measures to be affected by the act is the use of the CoronaVac vaccine, which is being used on an emergency basis, but the ministry asked Anvisa to extend its use for another year and some medications were also requested”, adds Herlon. Guimaraes.

The superintendent also reminds the population of Piauí that there are no changes in the measures adopted by the Government of Piauí, the decrees remaining in force, which were established through epidemiological criteria, based on scientific evidence.

“All these indices are always being evaluated so that we can reach the end of each epidemiological week bringing guidance to our society. The state of Piauí continues for at least six weeks keeping these epidemiological levels low, so all measures such as the use of masks, occupation of certain environments are governed by these observations “, remembers the manager.

Sesapi clarifies that the Covid-19 surveillance work will continue and will always pass on guidelines to the population on the progress of the Covid-19 situation. The Secretary of State for Health, Neris Júnior, reinforces to the people of Piauí that the main weapon against the pandemic is vaccination.

“We ask our population to look for vaccination posts and immunize themselves against Covid-19, and to make their booster doses, because it is with it that we will ward off this virus”, emphasizes Neris Júnior.

