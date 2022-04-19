Severe shoulder injury would have killed Jesus, says doctor turned priest

According to accepted history, Jesus Christ was crucified over 2,000 years ago. The New Testament of Bible, the holy book of Christians, adds that, three days later, he rose again. Now, a retired English neurologist turned priest, Patrick Pullicino, has proposed that the cause of death of the founder of Christianity was not exactly crucifixion: he would have died of a heart attack caused by fatal internal bleeding from a ruptured artery in his body. shoulder. By his analysis, Jesus’ shoulders were dislocated as he carried the cross.















outstretched arm

According to Pullicino, “the right arm was stretched further than its normal length during the crucifixion, which was facilitated by a combination of shoulder dislocation and loss of shoulder muscle strength. Because of this stretching of the right arm, the right subclavian/axillary artery was also subjected to the stretch, as it was one of the only intact structures remaining that connected the body and the right arm.”

He continued: “The transfer of body weight to the arms on inspiration likely caused further stretching of the right subclavian artery. Transferring weight to the legs on exhalation would reverse this stretch. This would cause the stretched subclavian artery to move across the surface of the ribs with each breath and its lower part would be subject to friction. (…) the subclavian artery became excoriated, injured and its wall weakened until finally the artery ruptured and profuse bleeding ensued”, producing a condition called “high tension hemothorax” – a huge bag of blood that fills the artery. cavity between the lungs and the rib cage. It would have continued to swell the entire time Jesus was on the cross, pushing his left lung and heart to one side as it grew.

Pullicino believes he can also explain why it is written in the Gospel of John that “blood and water” came out of Jesus’ body. He said that what is being called water must have been cerebrospinal fluid, one of the rare body fluids clear enough to resemble water. Pullicino argues that fluid leaked into the peripleural space adjacent to the upper lung and cites a 2013 medical study signed by Hebert-Blouin and colleagues to demonstrate that this is a documented complication of the type of brachial plexus injury (severe shoulder) that Jesus suffered. on the way to Calvary.