Shanghai reports seven more Covid-19 deaths as cases rise

China recorded this Tuesday (19) seven more deaths caused by covid-19 in the city of Shanghai, the biggest focus of contagions in the country and which has been confined for several weeks.

The new deaths were announced after Shanghai on Monday recorded its first three deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the lockdown in March. Despite the outbreak of the disease, the city has reported only 10 deaths so far.

The Shanghai Municipal Health Commission said the seven victims were between 60 and 101 years old and all had comorbidities, including heart disease and diabetes.

+ China shares end lower on Covid worries

None of the seven people were vaccinated against Covid-19, said Wu Qianyu, an official with the city’s Department of Health.

The patients “became seriously ill after they were admitted to the hospital and died after unsuccessful emergency efforts,” he added.

The commission also reported 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, most of them asymptomatic.

China insists on a ‘covid zero’ policy, which includes strict confinements, large-scale testing and prolonged quarantines, which has allowed it to avoid the health crises that have affected other countries.

Some analysts, however, question the official figures, as China’s elderly population has low levels of vaccination.

Shanghai health officials admitted on Sunday that less than two-thirds of residents over 60 had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and that less than 40% had taken the booster dose.

Hong Kong, where the elderly population also has a low vaccination rate, has recorded almost 9,000 deaths caused by covid-19 since January, when the city was hit hard by the omicron variant.

Most of Shanghai’s 25 million residents have been in confinement since March, when the city began to record more than 25,000 daily cases of contagion.

The number is small by international standards, but high for China.

Many residents use social media to denounce the lack of food and the bad conditions of the places reserved for the quarantine. Images of protests also circulated, a rare occurrence in China.

Chinese authorities are working to contain coronavirus outbreaks in several regions, caused by the omicron variant.

As of Monday, nearly 350 million people in at least 44 cities were under some form of confinement in China, according to officials.

