News

Sienna Miller recalls filming with Ben Affleck. “There was no chemistry” – Celebrities

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius7 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

There are many romances that start on movie sets, but it wasn’t the case with Sienna Miller and Ben Affleck, both well-recognized actors in the American cinema scene.

to make the movie

live by nightcarried out and carried out by Ben Affleck, Sienna needed to focus on simulating her love for Affleck on the big screen. It is a film about the life of Joe Coughlin, a war veteran turned smuggler, who falls madly in love with the lover of a gangster, Emma Gould (Sienna Miller). The actress recalled the love scenes in which she had to imitate passion with her partner on screen. A task that turned out to be more complicated than ever, although this may not show up in the final result.



During a recent interview with the program The Drew Barrymore, the actress returned to those times to better tell the story. “I’ve never laughed so hard in my life,” he recalled, before adding that Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé was “like a brother to her.” “We really didn’t have chemistry (…) It was crazy. We should be in love, when in reality we couldn’t be less attracted to each other. We’re too close to each other to want each other.”

Ben Affleck has a reputation for having relationships with actresses he meets on set. This was the case with Jennifer Lopez in Troubled Love in 2003, and more recently with Ana de Armas in Deep waters in 2021. For now, the actor is engaged to Jennifer Lopez.









Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius7 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Putin ally says war in Ukraine is slower than expected

March 14, 2022

Actor talks about Strange and Wong’s relationship

March 18, 2022

Sandra Bullock announces considerable career break and reveals reason behind the decision

March 15, 2022

How Peter Dinklage Managed His Career To Never Just Be The “Dwarf Actor”

February 23, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button