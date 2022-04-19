Sienna Miller recalls filming with Ben Affleck. “There was no chemistry” – Celebrities

live by night

Ben Affleck, Sienna needed to focus on simulating her love for Affleck on the big screen. It is a film about the life of Joe Coughlin, a war veteran turned smuggler, who falls madly in love with the lover of a gangster, Emma Gould (Sienna Miller). The actress recalled the love scenes in which she had to imitate passion with her partner on screen. A task that turned out to be more complicated than ever, although this may not show up in the final result.







During a recent interview with the program The Drew Barrymore, the actress returned to those times to better tell the story. “I’ve never laughed so hard in my life,” he recalled, before adding that Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé was “like a brother to her.” “We really didn’t have chemistry (…) It was crazy. We should be in love, when in reality we couldn’t be less attracted to each other. We’re too close to each other to want each other.”

Ben Affleck has a reputation for having relationships with actresses he meets on set. This was the case with Jennifer Lopez in Troubled Love in 2003, and more recently with Ana de Armas in Deep waters in 2021. For now, the actor is engaged to Jennifer Lopez.