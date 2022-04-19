Sindimed denounces lack of doctors on duty in Cuiabá Health

The Doctors Union of Mato Grosso (Sindimed-MT) denounced, this Monday (18), the lack of organization of the City Hall of Cuiabá in completing the medical shifts on duty to serve the population in the UPAS and Polyclinics of the capital.

According to the union, the Municipality dismissed several doctors, but did not have the agility to meet the needs of the UPAs and Polyclinics, leaving “holes” in the shift scales.

The president of Sindimed-MT, Adeildo Lucena, said that incomplete scales in the units are nothing new, but that scales with the names of doctors already exonerated is “at least surprising”.

“We had access to the incomplete scales and were shocked by the high number of failures. There are units with very high demands, where they should have three doctors to be able to provide quality care to patients, but usually there are only two doctors, and in many cases only one doctor is scheduled,” he said.

Luiz Alves/Secom-Cuiabá Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro: chaos in the health of Cuiabá

“This generates work overload, professional wear and tear, which causes undeniable damage to the assisted population. The doctor is a worker who carries a very great responsibility in his daily life and nothing is fairer than having stability in the exercise of his profession,” he added.

Lucena stated that the union has been charging since the first administration of Emanuel Pinheiro, but that even so, the public tender for the sector did not proceed.

“We filed a lawsuit to force the city to publish all the shift scales on the Transparency Portal, but so far there has been no compliance with the court ruling,” said Lucena.

Adeildo warned that the union has received several complaints from doctors who are working in the municipal network of Cuiabá that in addition to incomplete scales, emergency workers have difficulty transferring patients to hospitals that have rear beds to house patients after stabilization of the situation. .

What Emanuel did was transfer the problems from the old Emergency Room in Cuiabá to the UPAs and Polyclinics

“What Emanuel did was to transfer the problems from the old Emergency Room in Cuiabá to the UPAs and Polyclinics, which today work with incomplete scales and above the installed capacity. Not enough rear beds, which is an old problem in Cuiabá, and many units are overcrowded with patients in the corridors,” he said.

Another difficulty pointed out by Sindimed for the management to complete the scales is the payment of extra shifts.

It turns out that the payment of these shifts takes three months to be paid and for this reason the doctors are not accepting to face a journey of more 12 hours of work to receive three months later.

“It is time for the municipal government to obey the Federal Constitution and hold the public tender in the capital so that the rights of both doctors and the population are respected. The doctor is entitled to a stabilized career with paid shifts, working conditions and the population to quality care when looking for the public network”, he added.