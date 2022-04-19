Soybean: Brazilian market follows Chicago highs and tests up to R$ 2/sc a…

Despite the significant decline of the dollar against the real this Monday (18), soybean prices rose again in parts of Brazil, following the strong increases observed in the Chicago Stock Exchange in this trading session. Oilseed futures rose by up to 2.35%, as was the case with Maracaju, in Mato Grosso do Sul. In the ports, the indicators also tested better levels this beginning of the week.

“OTC prices are at the best levels in two weeks, the port market testing between R$ 194.00 and R$ 195.00, market paying, on average, R$ 2.00 more than last week”, explains Brandalizze Consulting’s market consultant, Vlamir Brandalizze.

However, business is still timid, according to the specialist, with sellers more withdrawn in view of the good highs recorded on the CBOT. “The dollar quotes are very good, and sellers are believing that any positive movement of the dollar could take prices to close to R$ 200.00 in ports again. And that is possible this week, because the environment outside , in dollar, will continue firm”, adds the consultant.

In this way, the monitoring of the exchange rate at this moment ends up being redoubled, as it may once again provide important opportunities for Brazilian producers from now on. This Monday, the American currency had another day of volatility and closed down, losing 0.94%, being quoted at R$ 4.65.

“What we see is that there is a lot of interest in sales, at the counter, reaching R$ 185.00 in the Southeast, and between R$ 192.00 and R$ 195.00 in the FOB lot. And the port is close to R$ 200 ,00 I think it has breath”, says Brandalizze. “If the dollar were stable, the port would already be around R$ 196.00 and the lot would be in the range of R$ 190.00, in the regions closest to the ports of the South and Southeast. We have to study the week”, she says. .

MARKET IN CHICAGO

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soybean prices rose from 22 to 32.50 points, with May ending the day at USD 17.15 and August at USD 16.47 per bushel. The fundamentals are still very positive for the oilseed market and merge with the concerns imposed by the continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, starting the week with breath for the bullish movement.

“Soybean prices registered another session of technical purchases, motivated by the good numbers of the North American crush – reported last Friday (15) – and the ride of the good highs of wheat and corn in Chicago”, explained the market analysts from the international portal The Farm Futures.

Corn ended the day with gains of more than 20 points in the first contracts, testing levels above US$ 8.00 per bushel.

The weather in the US for the 2022/23 crop is also monitored very closely by the market in Chicago.

“The climate in the American Midwest remained dry throughout the weekend, which possibly implies a delay in spring planting and brings more problems to winter wheat”, explains the director general of Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.