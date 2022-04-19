Spanish newspaper gets excited about Brazil’s title and Palmeiras’ jewels shine: ‘Galactic Endrick’

After winning the Brazilian team’s unbeaten form at the Montaigu Under-17 Tournament, Endrick made the headlines of the Spanish newspaper At

This Monday (18), the Brazil beat rival Argentina 2-1 and was undefeated champion of the Montaigu Under-17 Tournament in France. And the green-and-yellow triumph passed right past the attacker’s feet. endrickjewel of palm treeswhich was the highlight of the competition.

The 15-year-old boy was traditional spanish newspaper headline Atwho called him “Galactic Endrick”.

”The young player, who was already highlighted in the media after his great performance in the last Brazilian ‘Copinha’, did not leave all those who followed his tournament on French soil dissatisfied. Four goals and an assist in the five games played guarantee the effectiveness of the Brazilian striker,” wrote the daily, which also praised the performance of Palmeiras midfielder Luís Guilhermescorer of the team’s second goal in the grand final.

”In addition, Endrick has shown great skill in partnering with fellow striker Luis Guillerme both in Brazil and at Palmeiras. Endrick’s squire added three goals and three assists in the tournament, leaving a great image of that prodigious left leg that values ​​the number 10 of the Brazilian team”, evaluated the newspaper.

Endrick ended up as top scorer in the Brazilian Team in the competition, with 5 goals: 1 in Mexico, 2 in Holland, 1 in England and 1 more in the final against Argentina.

Luís Guilherme, in turn, was the second leading scorer, with 3 goals: 2 in England and 1 in the decision against the Argentines.