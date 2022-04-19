“Spider-Man 3” and “Shang-Chi” Lead 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards Nominations

Awards are aimed at productions in genres such as action, horror and superheroes

“Spider-Man: No Return Home” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” are the films with the most nominations at the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards, an award aimed at films in genres such as action, horror and superheroes.

Marvel’s feature films were remembered 5 times by the voters of the award, which is commanded by the same organizers of the Critics Choice Awards. The announcement was made on Tuesday (22).

In the TV categories, the highlight was the productions of the horror genre, with “Evil” and “Missa da Meia-Noite” nominated for 6 categories each. “WandaVision” and “Loki” were the most nominated superhero series, with 5 nominations.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on March 17. Check out the full list of nominees below.

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Black Widow

eternal

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Return Home

The Suicide Squad

Justice League by Zack Snyder

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

John Cena for “The Suicide Squad”

Idris Elba for “The Suicide Squad”

Andrew Garfield for “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

Tom Holland for “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

Tony Leung, for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Simu Liu, for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO FILM

Gal Gadot for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

Scarlett Johansson for “Black Widow”

Florence Pugh for “Black Widow”

Margot Robbie for “The Suicide Squad”

Michelle Yeoh, for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Zendaya for “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

Explosive Cocktail

Revenge & Punishment

The Last Duel

Anonymous

007 – No Time to Die

infiltrator

BEST ACTOR IN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig for “007: No Time to Die”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for “Jungle Cruise”

Jonathan Majors, for “Revenge & Punishment”

Mads Mikkelsen for “Mads for Justice”

Liam Neeson for “Mission Rescue”

Bob Odenkirk for “Anonymous”

BEST ACTRESS IN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer for “The Last Duel”

Ana de Armas, for “007 – No Time to Die”

Karen Gillan for “Explosive Cocktail”

Regina King, for “Revenge & Punishment”

Lashana Lynch for “007 – No Time to Die”

Maggie Q for “The Professional”

The Legend of Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

the dark house

A Quiet Place: Part II

titan

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, for “The Legend of Candyman”

Nicolas Cage for “Willy’s Wonderland”

Dave Davis for “The Vigil”

Vincent Lindon for “Titane”

Cillian Murphy for “A Quiet Place: Part II”

Sam Richardson for “A Wolf Among Us”

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR FILM

Barbara Crampton for “Jakob’s Wife”

Rebecca Hall, for “The Dark House”

Anya-Taylor Joy, for “Last Night in Soho”

Thomasin McKenzie, for “Last Night in Soho”

Agathe Rousselle for “Titane”

Millicent Simmonds, for “A Quiet Place: Part II”

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY FILM

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Free Guy: Taking Control

The Legend of the Green Knight

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines

Swan Song

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE/FANTASY FILM

Mahershala Ali for “Swan Song”

Timothée Chalamet, for “Dune”

Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up”

Tom Hanks for “Finch”

Dev Patel, for “Legend of the Green Knight”

Ryan Reynolds, for “Free Guy: Taking Control”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY FILM

Cate Blanchett, for “Don’t Look Up”

Jodie Comer, for “Free Guy: Taking Control”

Rebecca Ferguson, “Dune”

Mckenna Grace, for “Ghostbusters: Beyond”

Jennifer Lawrence for “Don’t Look Up”

Alicia Vikander, for “The Legend of the Green Knight”

Ben Affleck for “The Last Duel”

Willem Dafoe for “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

Idris Elba, for “Revenge & Punishment”

Tony Leung, for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Marina Mazepa & Ray Chase, for “Evil”

Tony Todd, for “The Legend of Candyman”

9-1-1

Snake Kai

heels

Kung Fu

lupine

round 6

Best Actor in an Action Series

Mike Faist for “Panic”

Lee Jung-jae for “Round 6”

Alexander Ludwig for “Heels”

Ralph Macchio for “Cobra Kai”

Omar Sy for “Lupin”

William Zabka for “Cobra Kai”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES

Angela Bassett, for “9-1-1”

Kim Joo-ryoung for “Round 6”

Jung Ho-yeon for “Round 6”

Queen Latifah, for “The Equalizer”

Olivia Liang, for “Kung Fu”

Mary McCormack for “Heels”

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES

Doom Patrol

Archer hawk

Loki

Lucifer

Superman & Lois

WandaVision

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Paul Bettany for “WandaVision”

Tom Ellis for “Lucifer”

Brendan Fraser for “Doom Patrol”

Tom Hiddleston for “Loki”

Tyler Hoechlin for “Superman & Lois”

Anthony Mackie for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Sophia Di Martino for “Loki”

Kathryn Hahn for “WandaVision”

Javicia Leslie for “Batwoman”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, for “Loki”

Elizabeth Olsen for “WandaVision”

Hailee Steinfeld for “Hawkeye”

Chucky

Dr. death

evil

Midnight Mass

servant

yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Adrien Brody for “Chapelwaite”

Mike Colter for “Evil”

Zach Gilford, for “Midnight Mass”

Rupert Grint for “Servant”

Hamish Linklater, for “Midnight Mass”

Aasif Mandvi, for “Evil”

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Lauren Ambrose for “Servant”

Katja Herbers for “Evil”

Christine Lahti for “Evil”

Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets”

Kate Siegel for “Midnight Mass”

Samantha Sloyan for “Midnight Mass”

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Foundation

Resident Alien

Tomorrow’s Express

Star Trek: Discovery

Station Eleven

The Witcher

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Henry Cavill for “The Witcher”

Daveed Diggs, for “Express of Tomorrow”

Matthew Goode, for “The Discovery of Witches”

Jared Harris for “Foundation”

Lee Pace for “Foundation”

Alan Tudyk for “Resident Alien”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Mackenzie Davis for “Station Eleven”

Laura Donnelly for “The Nevers”

Sonequa Martin-Green for “Star Trek: Discovery”

Teresa Palmer, for “The Discovery of Witches”

Jodie Whittaker for “Doctor Who”

Alison Wright, for “Express of Tomorrow”