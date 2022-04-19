Spray blocks the entry of the covid virus through the nose, suggests study

In the quest to expand the range of treatments against covid-19, a team of Canadian scientists is testing a nasal spray that can block the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus from entering the airways. In laboratory and animal tests, the strategy proved to be effective and safe against infection.

Published in scientific journal naturethe manuscript — the original text of a study that has not been reviewed by other scientists — on the potential way to prevent and treat covid-19 was developed by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Canada.

Nasal spray may block the entry of the covid-19 virus through the nose (Image: LightFieldStudios/Envato)

According to the authors, the recent study “suggests that N-0385 [nome oficial do spray nasal] provides a new effective early treatment option against covid-19 and VOCs [variantes de preocupação] of SARS-CoV-2”, such as Ômicron (BA.1).

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

How does the spray against covid-19 work?

Applied through a spray, the compound is called N-0385. According to the team of researchers, the formula is able to block the activity of a certain human enzyme, used by the virus to infect new host cells. So far, no mutation related to the covid-19 virus has been found in the mechanism of this enzyme.

It is worth mentioning that the activity of the potential spray acts on the cells of the airways, where the virus tends to enter. In this way, the tool can stop the infectious agent even before it starts the infection. However, human trials (clinical trials) are still needed to confirm the hypothesis.

“Once approved, this compound can be used in combination with already available drugs that inhibit the replication of the virus, to provide a stronger defense against the variants of concern of Covid-19,” says François Jean, from UBC, in a statement.

Studies of the potential remedy

In the laboratory, scientists tested the safety and effectiveness of the nasal spray against four variants of the coronavirus, including Delta (B.1.671.2). Initially, the experiments took place on human lung tissue samples and on organoids — tissue cultures that simulate the organ from which they are taken. At this stage, the team found that N-0385 inhibits the infection, with no evidence of toxicity.

“The compound is unique in that it blocks entry to the cell surface without having to enter it, which prevents it from causing any detectable cell damage. In addition, it is highly potent as it only needs a small amount to work very effectively,” details Andrea Olmstead of UBC.

In a second step, the formula was tested in genetically modified mice. According to the authors of the study, the spray helps in prevention, but can also be used as a form of treatment in the first 12 hours of infection.

Now, the scientists are partnering with US biotechnology company Ebvia to begin clinical trials of the potential spray. In the future, this could be a new alternative to deal with the Covid-19 virus.

Source: Nature and UBC