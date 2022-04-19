Technology

Square Enix Says Its Japanese Studios Should Make Japanese-Style Games

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius12 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Square Enix believes that the strength of its Japanese studios lies in creating typically Japanese experiences and should not try to imitate Western ones.

Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, commented to Yahoo Japan (thanks to VGC) that it is vital to sell well around the world, but Japanese studios will continue to try to achieve this using their best strengths.

“These days, the gaming market is globalized. The domestic market was big, but now it lags behind China and the US. If you’re not recognized globally, you’re not in the industry.”

But it’s interesting that if Japanese studios try to imitate western games, they can’t make good games. Monster designs, visual effects and audio remain Japanese. And gamers all over the world know that this is what makes Japanese games good.

Foreign markets are important, but it is not enough to develop abroad,” added Matsuda.

Square Enix owns several western studios that work on series or games like Tomb Raider, Life Strange, Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, while its Japanese studios develop Japanese-toned experiences designed for players around the world.


Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius12 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Steam Deck has drift problem, but it’s not like on Nintendo Switch – Tecnoblog

March 2, 2022

Apple will check the status of the device before repairing

3 weeks ago

Ukraine asks Xbox and PlayStation to block Russian support

March 3, 2022

Spartacus: Sony’s response to Xbox Game Pass seems to be getting clearer – price, games, and more!

February 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button