Stay or leave? Atlético-MG takes action on the future of the side

As has been said publicly several times, Atlético aims to keep its main players thinking about the following years. After making the renewals with Hulk, who only depended on a clause that would inevitably be fulfilled, and Eduardo Vargas, who became a darling of the white-and-white fans, the club opened negotiations with another player whose contract was ending.

This is the right-back Mariano, who has a link with Atlético until December this year. With that, in July he could already sign a pre-agreement with any other team. Aware, the direction of Galo wants continuity and seeks an agreement with the representatives of the 35-year-old athlete.

The information was given by Superesportes, which heard Mariano’s manager, Marcelo Robalinho. The agent confirmed that negotiations have already begun. “We’re talking,” he said.

Although on the field he deserves a renewal, Mariano is already old, which makes Atlético cautious before offering the player a long contract. In his second spell at the Minas Gerais club, the side was announced in July 2020. The start was not the best, so much so that he followed as Cuca’s reserve under the command of Jorge Sampaoli.

With Cuca, however, he started to gain more space and became the team’s starter. Today, he owns the position also with Antonio Mohamed. So far there are 71 games, four assists and one goal scored. In this period he won the Campeonato Mineiro (2020, 2021 and 2022), Copa do Brasil (2021), Campeonato Brasileiro (2021) and Supercopa do Brasil (2022).