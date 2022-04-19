Tela Quente: Globo shows the movie ‘Snowden: Hero or Traitor’ this Monday, (18/04/2022)

Tela Quente shows the film Snowden: Hero or Traitor, on Globo (Image: Reproduction)

THE Hot screen will screen a very suspenseful biopic on Monday night, (18/04/2022). THE Globe climbed Snowden: Hero or Traitorwhich was originally released in theaters in 2016.

The German-born feature film is directed by filmmaker Oliver Stone. The cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Melissa Leo, Scott Eastwood, Shailene Woodley, Tom Wilkinson and Zachary Quinto.

Hot Screen Synopsis and trailer

Former US Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) becomes the nation’s number one enemy when he discloses to journalists a series of classified documents that prove acts of espionage carried out by the US government against citizens. commons and international leaders.

Tela Quente will air from 11:25 pm, right after BBB 2022.

Watch Snowden: Hero or Traitor trailer

More film on Globo

And Globo’s dawn will still have another successful movie. the session owl Iwhich will be shown after Conversa Com Bial, will air Spring Breakers: Dangerous Girlsstarring the actor James Franco.

The North American feature film is directed by filmmaker Harmony Korine. In addition to Franco, the cast includes Ashley Benson, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Korine.

Cand, Faith, Brit and Cotty are four reckless young men who rob a restaurant in order to save money and take a beach vacation during the North American spring, a period known as “spring break”.

There, they get into trouble and end up arrested. At the police station, they meet a hardened criminal who is enchanted by them and tries to convince them to join his group.

Corujão I airs at 2:55 am.