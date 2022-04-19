The controversial proposal of the Peruvian government that wants to punish rapists with chemical castration | World

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, said this Monday (18) that he will present to the country’s Congress, later this week, a bill that authorizes the castration of rapists .

In a speech to supporters, Castillo said the punishment would be a result of “a popular outcry”, but the proposal faces resistance within his own government.

Alfonso Chávarry, minister of the interior, disagreed with the president and said, at a press conference, that the proposal “has to be reassessed” and that it could not be applied “without having a study”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, previously commented on the issue of castration of rapists, unrelated to the Peruvian proposal.

“Rape is a monstrous crime, criminals must be punished, but death penalty and torture are not the answer,” Bachelet said in October 2020.

Sexual violence in Peru

Sexual violence is a serious problem in Peru, with an estimate that 15 minors are raped a dayaccording to the Ministry of Women.

In addition, at least 10,000 of those convicted in Peru’s prisons are serving time for sexual crimes, which are – after robberies and crimes – the most committed in the country.

Official estimates suggest that, of the total number of rape victims in Peru, at least 76% are minors.

What is chemical castration?

THE chemical castration is a popular term for what doctors call antilibidinal interventionmade from the administration of drugs that can reduce the patient’s libido.

This type of intervention is approved used in some European countries, Asia and the United States for convicted sex offenders. (read further).

A study published in the scientific journal Human Rights Law Reviewin February last year, explains that castration can occur in two ways:

with hormonal drugs with testosterone-suppressing effects

or with non-hormonal drugs, such as antidepressants or antipsychotics, whose libido-reducing effects operate through other mechanisms

To date, no international study has been carried out that could effectively assess the success of this type of practice in reducing sexual crimes.

Countries that apply the punishment

If Peru approves the chemical castration of sex offenders, it would become the first country in Latin America to approve the practice at national level.

However, anti-libidinal interventions are already taking place in several countries, many on a voluntary basis, in which convicts accept treatment to reduce prison time, for example.

Practice is allowed in:

South Korea

United States (in 7 of the 50 states)

Poland

Russia

Estonia

Indonesia

Moldavia

Czech republic