The date of the next episodes on Paramount+ – Geek Journey

Months after its development was announced, the series The First Lady began airing in Brazil this Monday, April 18, at Paramount+. And with that, now questions begin to arise about the release of its next episodes.

After all, when will the next episodes of The First Lady be released on Paramount+?

As is well known to a large part of the public, only the Netflix is currently working with the launch of series in the marathon format. And so, presenting the same format as other platforms, the Paramount+ is also launching its projects with weekly episodes in a more traditional way as it happens on TV.

In case of The First Lady, consisting of 10 chapters in its first season, it will then have its first story arc finished in just a few weeks. That is, if you want to watch all the chapters at once, then you will have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

With this scenario already established, the episodes of The First Lady are currently scheduled to be released every Monday in Brazil. Their launch time is set to always happen at 4:00 am.

If you follow a non-stop schedule, then the episodes should be released in Brazil on the following dates:

Episode 01 – now available;

Episode 02 – April 25, 2022;

Episode 03 – May 2, 2022;

Episode 04 – May 9, 2022;

Episode 05 – May 16, 2022;

Episode 06 – May 23, 2022;

Episode 07 – May 30, 2022;

Episode 08 – June 06, 2022;

Episode 09 – June 13, 2022;

Episode 10 – (Season finale) – June 20, 2022;

About The First Lady series

The First Lady brings a revealing look at American leadership, told through the lens of the women who lived in the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions were hidden and made by the charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies of the United States.

The series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys through Washington, delving into their past and following them beyond the White House at their finest. Through intertwined stories so intimate, almost as if the walls of the White House are talking, the first season focuses on the trajectories of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The new drama series stars: Oscar®, Emmy® and Tony winners, Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), such as former first lady Michelle Obama; Oscar and Emmy nominee, Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) like Betty Ford; and the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild® winner, Gillian Anderson (The Crown) like Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series also stars Kiefer Sutherland (24 hours) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart (Wander) as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford, Regina Taylor (I’ll Fly Away) as Michelle Robinson Obama, lily rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorena “Hick” Hickok and Jayme Lawson (The Batman) as the young Michelle Obama.

Additional guest stars from The First Lady include OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack Obama, Judy Greer (KIDDING) as Nancy Howe, Ellen Burstyn (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore) as Sara Delano Roosevelt, Jackie Earle Haley (little children) as Louis McHenry Howe, Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd and Kate Mulgrew (The Man Who Fell To Earth) as Susan Sher.

Produced for SHOWTIME by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series was created by Aaron Cooley and produced by Oscar winner, Cathy Schulman (crash)which also acts as showrunnerand the Oscar and Emmy winner, Susanne Bier (The Undoing) who is an executive producer and directs the entire first season.

All episodes of The First Lady that were released in Brazil are available on Paramount+.