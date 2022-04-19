The fake job scam spreads through social media. See how to identify real vacancies

Part-time jobs, at home office or not, with remuneration of R$ 800 per day or even in dollars. It may seem tempting, but it’s more of a form of fake job scam. On social media, there are numerous reports of messages received via SMS or messaging apps with alleged recruiters looking for employees for large corporations, such as Amazon and Mercado Livre, who actually hide scammers who attract victims to steal data or even money.

For those who are looking for a job, attention needs to be redoubled so as not to end up falling for a scam. That’s what almost didn’t happen to Carla Soares, 27 years old. Unemployed for about a year, the resident of Vila São Luiz, in Duque de Caxias, Baixada, lost count of how many messages of this type she has received. On one occasion, the attempted coup took place via email. The scammer used the name of one of the main recruitment companies, and in the need to go back to work, Carla almost paid the R$ 600 charged by the alleged selector to “secure a vacancy” as a store clerk.

– They asked for a registration fee of R$ 600 for a sales clerk course, and then I would have a place in a store. There is great sadness. I thought I would finally get back into the job market and improve my situation and that of my son. If I fell for the scam, I could take the money from something important, which would be missed, to go to nothing – he vents.

Fake job scam: alleged vacancies in large companies are offered via SMS and messaging apps Photo: Reproduction

Software engineer Thiago Pereira, 34, also received an offer via SMS that offered a salary of up to BRL 5,000 in Amazon’s technology sector – coincidentally, in the same area in which he works:

– A friend from work also received it, but by WhatsApp. Funny that it was in our area, it wasn’t a random vacancy. But at the time I already knew it was fake because in our area the vacancies don’t appear like that, the approach is very different. Many recruiters work on LinkedIn, for example – he says.

Emilio Simoni, chief security executive at cybersecurity company Psafe, analyzes that the most recent scam attempts have led victims to pyramid schemes. Across the country, there are about 3,300 attempts at virtual scams per day, according to a survey carried out by the company.

– Criminals trick the person into creating an account on an affiliate website, and the first step is to pay cell phone credits or make a pix, and these amounts go to the scammers. Whoever indicates more people, wins, and in the end, there is no job. In other modalities, personal data and social media credentials are stolen, and the victim’s profiles are hacked – he says.

Too good to be true? distrust

Opportunities that are too good, with above-average salaries and without many requirements, can be signs that the offer actually hides some kind of scam. One of the ways to clear the doubt can be to contact the companies mentioned or look for information on the website of these companies, which usually have specific pages to talk about vacancies.

Specialist at the Vagas.com portal, Ludmila Seki explains that recruiters from large companies, such as those that are having their names used in false vacancies messages, usually search for candidates in other ways:

– The use of these channels by recruiters depends a lot on the size and structure of each company’s HR team. There may be exceptions, but generally larger companies tend to disclose open opportunities only on more well-known job sites – he explains.

Seki also points out that the surest way to find real jobs is through traditional job posting platforms or through referrals from people you know. In addition, she explains that real vacancies tend to have a more professional presentation.

– In the case of job platforms, it is a safe way because it is not possible to advertise vacancies without a legal contract between the platform and the company. This confirms that the company exists and that it even pays to use the platform, preventing fake companies from publishing job vacancies that do not exist – he concludes.

Be warned: it is important to be careful at all times, from the announcement of the ad to the contact with the recruiter. Whenever you suspect an opportunity, search the internet for the vacancy, the company and even the recruiter you contacted. It is also worth asking who made the approach, if you notice something strange.

– Whoever falls for the coup, needs to file a police report, but regardless of that, it is very important to report it on social networks, for example, and alert the people themselves – warns Simoni.