The great “hero” of actress Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel, is a real life person

Actress is more like Kamala Khan than we thought!

THE marvel studios continues to feature its new heroes in the TV series, and the next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be none other than Kamala Khan, the Ms. Marvel.

Apparently, the actress who will play the young woman, Iman Vellaniis very similar to the personality of fangirl of your character. Sana Amanat, the co-creator of Ms. Marvel in the comics, told the magazine empire about the girl’s addiction to the Marvel movies.

According to Amanat, Vellani is as much of a fan of the MCU as her character is of the Avengersto the point that the young actress even sent a list with ratings and comments on all productions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from movies to series.

The comic artist even joked that the actress idolizes Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, as well as Ms. Marvel idolizes captain marvel (via Screen Rant):

“She gave an opinion on each of the Marvel productions. Kevin Feige is practically her Carol Danvers”

One of the great ironies in Sana Amanat’s speech and in the fact that the actress will play Ms. Marvel is that, previously, fans found the profile on letterboxed by Iman Vellani, who apparently only gave two stars (out of five) to the film from captain marvel (2019).

But, according to the girl, the performance of Brie Larson It’s not one of the film’s problems – quite the opposite. In his 2019 review, Vellani said: “Those two stars are not for Brie Larson. I would give my life for her“.

Ms. Marvel debut in the catalog of Disney+ in June 8th – sign here. After that, the character will appear in the movie. the marvelswhich will put her side-by-side with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The film is slated for December 2023.

