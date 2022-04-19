The Mole » Paramount+ premieres “The First Lady”, a series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson

The first episode of The First Lady, the long-awaited drama series starring: Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis as former first lady Michelle Obama; Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford; and by Emmy and Screen Actors Guild winner Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The First Lady brings an eye-opening look at American leadership, told through the lens of the women who lived in the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions were hidden and made by the charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies of the United States.

The series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys through Washington, delving into their past and following them beyond the White House at their finest.

Through intertwined stories so intimate, almost as if the walls of the White House are talking, the first season focuses on the trajectories of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series also stars Kiefer Sutherland as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford, Regina Taylor as Michelle Robinson Obama, Marian Shields Robinson, Lily Rabe as Lorena “Hick” Hickok and Jayme Lawson as young Michelle Obama.

Additional guest stars include OT Fagbenle as President Barack Obama, Judy Greer as Nancy Howe, Ellen Burstyn as Sara Delano Roosevelt, Jackie Earle Haley as Louis McHenry Howe, Maria Dizzia as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd and Kate Mulgrew as Susan Sher.

Cathy Schulman, through Welle Entertainment, is the executive producer of The First Lady along with Susanne Bier, Viola Davis of JuVee Productions, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang, Aaron Cooley, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media and Brad Kaplan via Link Entertainment.

Produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series was created by Aaron Cooley and produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman, who also serves as showrunner, and Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier who is executive producer and directs. the entire first season.

Service:

The First Lady

1st episode now available. New episodes: every Monday, exclusively on the premium streaming platform Paramount+

