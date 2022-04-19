Thefts and thefts of SUVs skyrocket in SP; see favorites of thieves

The fastest growing car category in consumer preference, SUVs had a surge in the number of robberies or thefts in the State of São Paulo in 2022.

In the months of January and February of this year, there were 1,190 such occurrences, against 753 in the same period in 2021 – when circulation restrictions due to the pandemic were much greater than they are today. The increase in the number of cases was 58%.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

The information is from Ituran, a vehicle tracking company, based on information attributed to the Public Security Secretariat of the São Paulo government. Asked by UOL Carsthe company listed the ten most stolen or stolen SUVs in the first quarter, which is the most recent data currently available.

According to Rodrigo Boutti, operations manager at Ituran, in the specific case of sport utility vehicles, models with five to ten years of manufacture are the most targeted, accounting for 33.7% of the total robberies or thefts in the period.

Next come SUVs that are two to five years old (31.7%).

This preference for newer vehicles, when it comes to SUVs, contrasts with the average age when taking into account all types of bodywork: there, entry models predominate and with more than five years of use.

“Cars over five years old account for more than 70% of thefts or thefts. This is because these are the cars with the highest demand for parts in the parallel market. The number of theft is also much higher than the number of robberies, because it is a much milder crime in the Penal Code and more difficult to prove. Criminals only steal, that is, they use violence, to take vehicles that cannot be stolen, due to anti-theft technologies”, he explains.