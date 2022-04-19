“Thor: Love and Thunder”: check out the first teaser with the return of Natalie Portman

This Monday, the 18th, Marvel released the first official teaser for the “Thor: Love and Thunder” movie starring Chris Hemsworth which marks the return of the actress Natalie Portmanafter a fight with the studios.

In this teaser we can see Portman as Mighty Thor and everyone is gone. In addition, the Asgardian is in a period away from his heroic acts, a result of the events of “Avengers: Endgame”. Thor goes on an adventure to discover who he really is. Characters from “Guardians of the Galaxy” also appear.

Check out, then, the teaser of the fourth movie of Thor rocked by “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Armas e Rosas:

In addition to the two aforementioned actors, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel are confirmed in the cast of the long.

Finally, production directed by Taika Waititi opens on July 7th in theaters, looking forward to it?

#Thor: Love and Thunder, on July 7th exclusive in theaters. ❤️ + ⚡ pic.twitter.com/oFL0Gcs6jv— MarvelBR (@MarvelBR) April 18, 2022

Previous release of “Thor 4”

On May 5th we will have “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez and Rachel McAdams in the cast.

During the last teaser released in April, Wanda Maximoff’s two sons, Billy and Tommy, appear. It is worth remembering that they are part of the “WandaVision” character series available on Disney+. In addition, we also see another version of Doctor Strange. Ah, this multiverse…