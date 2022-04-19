time, location, lineups and broadcast

The Copa do Brasil is back on the tricolor calendar! After being defeated by Flamengo at the weekend in the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo is now going with everything for the dispute of the third phase of the competition. And for that, Rogério Ceni’s team is already working hard at the Barra Funda CT and is getting ready to face Juventude, away from home, in the first leg.

To reach the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor do Morumbi had to go through Campinense in the initial phase, after a goalless draw, which favored Rogério Ceni’s team. In the next match, Manaus was the victim of the time and ended up being overcome by SPFC by 2 to 0.

On the other hand, Juventude started their campaign in the tournament with a 2-1 victory against Porto Velho also in the first phase. Then the Boogeyman defeated Real Noroeste by the minimum score to advance.

With an eye on this first leg, it remains to be seen whether the São Paulo commander will choose to spare some of his main players and use an alternative team, as he does in the Copa Sudamericana.

After three straight victories (two for the Copa Sudamericana and one in the Brazilian Championship), São Paulo continues a sequence of games away from home that is classified as “heavy” by Ceni, so it is very likely that the fan see rotation in the starting lineup.

After the recoveries and departures of Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor – who have already returned to the field – and Walce from the medical department, Tricolor will not suffer with any embezzlement for the first duel against Juventude.

Newly signed midfielder André Anderson made his debut for his new club against Flamengo last Sunday. The player started on the bench and entered the final stage and, unlike the South American where he cannot play yet, he is already an option in the Copa do Brasil.

The midfielder Luan, who was not listed to face Flamengo for not being 100% in physical shape, participated normally in today’s training and emerges as a favorite to be the first midfielder in the fourth.

Youth, on the other hand, comes from a painful rout over América Mineiro, for the Brasileirão. Eduardo Baptista’s team ended up defeated by 4 to 1 and will try to get back up and join forces as quickly as possible, but still with relevant casualties.

Against São Paulo, the captain will not be able to count on defensive midfielder Élton, who felt discomfort in his knee, on midfielder Marlon, treating a muscle injury in his thigh and on left-back Moraes, in transition after recovering from a ligament injury in the ankle.

DATASHEET

Youth x São Paulo – Brazilian Championship

Local: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium – RS

Date: April 20, 2022

Schedule: 19:30 (from Brasilia)

Arbitration: to be defined

Streaming: Amazon Prime

Probable Youth: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Paulo Miranda, Rafael Forster and Busanello; Yuri, Jadson and Chico; Capixaba, Paulinho Moccelin and Ricardo Bueno.

Probable SPFC: Jandrei, Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo (Arboleda), Welington (Reinaldo); Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Alisson; Eder (Luciano) and Calleri (Marquinhos).

