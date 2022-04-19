Sports

Tira-teima: Galo and Brasiliense face each other for the 3rd time in the Copa do Brasil

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius7 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Atlético passed Brasiliense in 2005 and advanced in the Copa do Brasil
photo: Carlos Vieira/CB

Atlético passed Brasiliense in 2005 and advanced in the Copa do Brasil

Atlético and Brasiliense will face each other for the third time in the history of the Copa do Brasil. The match was decided in a draw made by the CBF last month. The team from Taguatinga does not bring good memories to the fans of Galo for a traumatic elimination that took the team out of its first final in the national competition.

The first confrontation between the clubs took place in the 2002 edition. Galo had reached the semifinals after eliminating Juventude-MT, Sport, Internacional and Bahia. In the duel against Brasiliense, Alvinegro was the big favorite, but the cold shower came in the first game, at Mineirão.

Galo received Brasiliense and was thrashed at Gigante da Pampulha. Gil, Weldon and Wellington Dias scored for the visitors in a 3-0 win.

Brasiliense ran over Galo at Mineirão and went to the final with two wins
photo: Jorge Gontijo/EM

Brasiliense ran over Galo at Mineirão and went to the final with two wins

Practically eliminated, Galo went to the Serejão stadium, in Taguatinga, in the Federal District, in search of a historic turnaround, which did not happen. Coach Levir Culpi’s team was defeated again, this time by 2 to 1 – Wellington Dias made both of the hosts, while Marques decreased. In the final, the team from Brasília ended up defeated by Corinthians.

The two teams met again in the tournament in the 2005 edition, for the second phase. In Taguatinga, Galo won by 3 to 1 and qualified, eliminating the return game by winning by two goals difference as a visitor.

The goals of the alvinegra victory were scored by Fábio Júnior, twice in the first half, and Euller, in the final stage. Shortly before the last alvinegro goal, Agnaldo had discounted for Brasiliense.

Atlético and Brasiliense haven’t faced each other since October 7, 2006. In Serie B, Galo received the opponent at Mineirão and won 1-0, Marinho’s goal. The result put the Minas Gerais team in the lead of the competition after the 29th round – from then on, Alvinegro started towards access and the title.

Atlético beat Brasiliense in the last game between the teams
photo: Paulo Filgueiras/EM

Atlético beat Brasiliense in the last game between the teams

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius7 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Legend criticizes Vini Jr. and made alert

4 weeks ago

Noriega evaluates Patrick de Paula’s start at Botafogo: ‘Extremely talented player, but still very peladeiro’

2 days ago

Liverpool are England’s greatest champions? Compare club titles with those of United, Arsenal, Chelsea and City

February 28, 2022

Bad weather cancels flight and delays goalkeeper Santos’ arrival in Rio to perform for Flamengo | Flamengo

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button