TJSP decrees blockade of assets of Sidnei Piva, from Grupo Itapemirim

The TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) yesterday determined the blocking of the assets of the businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus, of the Itapemirim Group, and of all the companies opened by him since the beginning of the approval of the judicial recovery plan. The Justice also decreed the blocking of the accounts of Silvana dos Santos Silva, Piva’s wife. The information was initially disclosed by the newspaper “O Globo” and confirmed by the report of the UOL.

The Itapemirim Group has been in judicial recovery since 2016 and has tax debts of almost R$ 2 billion, according to the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”. Creditors have complained that the plan is not being carried out and that the company diverted money from the debtors to finance its airline, ITA Transportes Aéreos, which suspended operations at the end of last year, on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

In the decision to which UOL had access, Judge João de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho, of the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations, reveals his concern “about the possible squandering of assets and possible behavior of the partner in the management of the resources and assets of the companies under reorganization”.

It should be noted that there are repeated conducts practiced by Sidnei Piva in the records contrary to what was determined by this Court (see the dismissal of Mr.Florisvaldo Aparecido Hudinik on 04.13.2022 – eve of the Easter holiday) and the conducts practiced by airline on the eve of holidays, surprising everyone and the default of the judicial recovery plan, I determine the unavailability of assets. Excerpt from decision

“Thus, with the preventive purpose of the eventual intention of the companies under reorganization, in the person of their partner, of possible dilapidation of the assets in flagrant prejudice to the creditors subject to the reorganization procedure, I determine the unavailability of the assets (…) as well as the companies opened during the course of the present judicial reorganization”, adds the magistrate, then.

Last week, in an internal communiqué, Itapemirim said it had sold its airline to Baufaker Consulting. The message was signed by the company’s president, Adalberto Bogsan, who confirmed the information to the UOL. EXM Partners, which manages the group’s judicial reorganization process, complained that the transaction did not go through the judicial reorganization judge, which contrary the law.

In the decision, Judge João de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho also justifies the decision to block the accounts of Silvana dos Santos Silva, wife of businessman Sidnei Piva, and the suspicion about her participation in the purchase of a luxury property on the Riviera de São Lourenço, noble region of Bertioga (SP).

It is ‘de facto’ separated from Sydney, however, as far as we have information, there is no formal divorce. She appears in companies where there are financial transactions with Itapemirim, in addition to suspicions about her participation in the acquisition of a luxury property in Riviera de São Lourenço/SP. document excerpt

In February, the Justice had already determined the removal of Sidnei Piva from the command of the Itapemirim Group, in addition to the use of an electronic anklet and the ban on leaving the country. But, about a month later, the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of the TJ-SP revoked the previous decision, and Piva obtained the right to return to the command of Itapemirim.