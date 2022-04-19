“To stop the airport”; Ronaldo opens backstage and indicates that sponsor prepares “gift” to reinforce Cruzeiro

Ronaldo arrived at Cruzeiro with the mission of revamping Clube Celeste in several aspects, both administratively and on the field. However, before his arrival, businessman Pedro Lourenço, Raposa’s main sponsor, made some loans to the Club. During Live on Twitch, this Monday (18), the Phenomenon commented on a promise made by the entrepreneur.

“Before my arrival, it seems that he (Pedro) made some contributions and loans. He is passionate about Cruzeiro and is always willing (to help). The last time we were together, he promised a player to stop the airport. That’s the idea. Let’s see if we can get this player”, said Ronaldo.

The Phenomenon practically confirmed an information given by the counselor Alberto Rodrigues, at the beginning of April: “Talking about Pedrinho, we were talking there before the voting started, and he is going to give a gift to Ronaldo, to the cruise. He will bring a player, a kind of a 10, a shirt 10, that the fans will have to pick up at the airport”, said the member of the Celeste Council.

However, it is important to point out that, if the contract goes ahead, such reinforcement will only be able to appear at Toca in the second semester, since the negotiation window in Brazilian football has been closed since last Tuesday (12). However, if such player terminated with his club before the mentioned date, he is released to settle with Cruzeiro. The information is from the Superesportesmg portal.