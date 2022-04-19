Tom Brady declares love for the NFL, but admits career end is near | football

– I know I don’t have much time left, I really know. I know I’m at the end of my career. I wish it were forever, but it’s not, and football has a very high cost right now. My kids are getting older and it’s getting harder and harder to miss these things,” she said.

Brady had justified his retirement with a desire to focus on other activities and make room for other youngsters in the league. Married to former Brazilian top model Gisele Bündchen and father of two, he had already said that he would make the decision about his future together with his family.

However, the number 12 shirt claimed last month that he realized that his place “is still on the field and not in the stands” and, with that, he is preparing to play his 23rd season in the NFL.

– I knew that my body, physically, could still do what it could. And I will always love the game. I just felt that there was still a place for me on the pitch.”

Brady is considered by many to be the greatest football player in history. He holds countless records, including the league’s greatest champion with seven titles – more than any of the NFL’s 32 franchises.

After debuting and making history for the New England Patriots, the star migrated in 2020 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and in his first season, guided the Florida team to its second championship and first championship since 2003.

In the last season of the league, shirt 12 led the Buccaneers to the playoffs of the National Conference 9NFC); however, he was defeated by the defending champions Los Angeles Rams, a fact that he did not hide having shaken his spirit.

– At the end of the day, I love competition on the pitch. But last year was a very bitter end to the season. We have to make a lot of corrections to improve and put ourselves in a better position to be successful in the future,” Brady warned.