Tricolor is ready for the Copa do Brasil; see the likely team

Everything is ready for Bahia to debut in the 2022 Copa do Brasil. The short tricolor preparation for the game against Azuriz, in the third phase of the national competition, was completed with a training session on the afternoon of this Monday (18) .

With little time to train between games, the squad had started preparing for this match on Sunday, but without the starters on the field.

In the second and last training session before the start of the knockout tournament, the athletes who started in Recife went down to the field and trained the tactical part, in an activity that served to define the starting lineup.

The expectation is that the base of the lineup of the last game will be maintained. That’s because, there was little time to train specifically for this game and due to the fact that the team only played two official games in a period of one month.

The trend is for Jonathan to start as a starter due to the fact that he will start Friday’s match, against CSA, due to Borel’s suspension for suspension.

Bahia should play with: Danilo Fernandes; Jonathan, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Luiz Henrique; Patrick, Rezende and Daniel; Raí, Jacaré and Marco Antônio.

Matheus Davó is an option after recovering from a muscle injury. But Mugni and Rodallega remain in treatment and continue to be embezzled.

Bahia and Azuriz will face each other at 7:30 pm this Tuesday (19), at Arena Fonte Nova.