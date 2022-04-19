News

Twitter Spaces starts testing cut creation tool

THE twitter announced yesterday that it has begun testing a new tool for creating clips of sessions recorded on spaces (Spaces)which can be shared directly on the timeline of users. For now, only a few hosts at the iOS will have access to the novelty.

Clips have a maximum duration of 30 seconds and can only be created by hosts, although the social network has stated that it intends to expand the functionality to listeners in the future. The recordings can be accessed and listened to by anyone for a month, until they are automatically deleted by the platform.

The novelty is very similar to the feature Clips, from Clubhouse — which, like Twitter, also allows the creation of 30-second cuts of recorded conversations within the audio rooms app. Unlike Twitter, there you can share recordings on any other social network.

While only hosts can create the clips, any iOS user can now check out the news and listen to the cuts through timeline. According to Twitter, the feature will come to Android and the web soon.

