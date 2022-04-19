Uber and 99: cancellations and delays

With the rise in fuel prices, Uber users and 99 have been complaining of more cancellations and longer wait times to be accepted into rides. Even after the apps announced measures to try to reduce the effects of the high, users of running apps have turned to other alternatives to get around.

Designer Thaiane Gomes, 30, asked for an Uber ride in Mauá, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, to return to her home in Ponte Rasa, east of São Paulo. The driver even got to where he was, but refused the ride. In an interval of 50 minutes, Thaiane counted seven cancellations until she was finally accepted.

She paid R$40 for a journey of about half an hour. “The first driver apologized to me and said he didn’t want to go to São Paulo, that it was worth staying at ABC”, she says.

This was not the first and not the last time that Thaiane has had some difficulty calling a race by app in recent months.

On Avenida Paulista, one of the busiest places in São Paulo, she had to order a taxi after being rejected by Uber drivers for more than 20 minutes. “It’s hard to delay, but I feel like they’re trying to make the work pay off one way or another. [ao escolher corridas].”

bus + app

Publicist Beatriz Harumi, 28, is also changing her transportation habits. She lives in Vila Brasilândia, on the outskirts of São Paulo’s northern zone, a neighborhood that Uber doesn’t enter because it considers it a risky area, she says. Because of that, she only has 99 as an option, which ends up becoming a problem.

In the region where he lives, the scarcity of available cars currently makes the ride more expensive: a trip to Pompeii, in the west zone, used to cost R$25 and now costs R$38 on average. saltier, Beatriz uses public transport.

She says she uses the bus to get out of her neighborhood and gets off at a busy spot where she can call an app. If the fare appears as dynamic, Beatriz compares which is cheaper -Uber or 99. If both are too expensive, the bus trip ends.

“In my case, I feel that the cancellations have decreased, but the car has taken longer to arrive,” he says.

More than R$270 for a ride

Nathalia missed appointments after waiting 40 minutes for a race Image: Personal archive

With a longer waiting time, publicist Nathalia Costa, 30, began to “schedule herself to be late”. She lives in São Bernardo do Campo, on ABC Paulista, and activates app races every Saturday morning for a route that costs from R$10 to R$15.

She prefers Uber and 99 because she considers walking dangerous to do alone. It also says that the average bus break of 40 minutes can delay your tasks on weekends. But Nathalia has already missed appointments because of the delay in getting a race.

“I started to schedule myself 10, 20 minutes in advance. But I already waited 40 minutes and nobody answered me.”

For Nathalia, in addition to the more expensive fuel, it weighs the fact that she lives in São Bernardo and the drivers there prefer to race in the capital of São Paulo. Even rides with high dynamic rates are denied.

One day in Lollapalooza, the publicist and a friend from São Caetano, in the same region, shared a R$274 Uber ride after more than 20 minutes of insistence. The same route would normally cost around R$94.

Get a driver’s license and drive your father’s car

Vitor Soares says he thinks about getting a CNH given the difficulty with apps Image: Personal archive

Student Vitor Soares, 20, has been finding it more difficult to get an Uber in Florianópolis (SC). One night, he and two friends were sending messages asking drivers not to cancel the race.

It didn’t work out, as they counted seven “no’s” from the drivers for almost an hour.

After that, Soares has prioritized the services of 99, considering that refusals are less frequent. Although the bus is an option at night in Santa Catarina, students feel safer with the car stopping in front of their house.

“If the situation continues as it is, one possibility is to get my driver’s license and drive my parents’ car,” he says.

What Uber and 99 say

Uber says riders have returned to more use of the services as the pandemic has eased, justifying the longer wait times and the increase in cancellations.

“Users are having to wait longer for a trip because, especially at peak times, there are times when there are more requests than driver partners are available to handle them,” he says in a note.

According to the company, dynamic pricing is an efficient tool “because, on the one hand, it makes some users postpone their trip waiting for a lower price and, on the other hand, it increases drivers’ earnings to encourage more partners to travel to meet that region.”

Regarding fuel, Uber highlighted a package of measures that aims to reduce the costs of drivers who work with the app. Since March 11, rides are 6.5% more expensive.

99 states that professionals earn an increase of R$0.10 per kilometer driven for every R$1 increase in fuel.

According to the company, for a 12 km race in São Paulo, which uses an average of 1 liter for a popular car, the readjustment is R$ 2.04 for this stretch.

99 also claims that the race cancellation rate is below 5%. “To allow the partner to make the best decision to accept or reject the ride, 99 presents all relevant information about the trip in advance: approximate value, origin, destination and passenger data.”